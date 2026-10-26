Back To Work: ASU Volleyball Splits Over The Weekend

In a crucial weekend series a state North, the Sun Devils were halted on their hot streak.

Holding a six-game win streak and being ranked inside the top 10, they looked poised to reclaim their spot atop the Big 12, where they've ended the past two regular seasons. Here's how it all played out.

@Utah, W 3-1

Facing a Utes team that was just outside the top 25, Arizona State was able to power on quickly. After dropping the first set, 25-27, on service and then hitting errors after tying the set at 25, the Sun Devils locked things down on the road. Taking as much as a nine-point lead in set 2, they cruised to a 25-19 win to even things back up, before winning each of the next two sets as well, both by a score of 25-21.

It was a huge day for Noemie Glover, who had another 20+ kill day. With 23 in Salt Lake City, it marked her third straight match with 23 or more kills, and her fourth overall of the season. Una Vajagic followed her with 16 kills of her own and 19.5 points overall.

@BYU (#11), L, 3-1

After Arizona State extended their win streak to seven in a row, and 11 of their last 12, they faced a huge matchup with BYU. The Cougars had lost just one match all year and sat atop the Big 12 at 8-0. The Sun Devils were just one game behind at 7-1 and eyed regaining the top spot in the conference.

They started off exactly how they wanted to, with a 25-20 first-set win. Aided by a 12-5 run in the middle, Arizona State was able to hold the Cougars away for now.

BYU was not going to go quietly, though, and fought back with a statement, 25-14 set 2 win. After a tightly contested start, where it was 12-10 BYU, the Cougars roared, winning the next five points and closing on a 13-4 run to finish the set.

A pivotal set 3 was again extremely close between the pair of conference heavyweights. Tied at 15, BYU again made their move, closing on a 10-4 run to win 25-19. Set 4 was the tightest of the bunch, with neither team leading by more than two after 30 points, and the largest lead being four. Right down to the wire it went, as tied at 23, BYU got the home boost they were looking for, with an ace, and then a long rally win at match point.

Noemie Glover again paced the Sun Devils, but this time, with just 13 kills, and committing eight errors. As a team, Arizona State had 26 errors compared to 50 kills, hitting at just 0.16, as they fell for the first time since Sept. 25th and the fourth time overall.

The team will return home and host UCF and Houston on Friday and Sunday, respectively. Both teams are a few games over .500, with Houston at 5-4 in conference, while UCF sits at 3-6. The Sun Devils will hope to get back on track, with a lighter schedule to finish up ahead of the NCAA tournament.