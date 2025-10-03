Ranking Most Important Remaining Arizona State Games
TEMPE -- Arizona State has started its second campaign as members of the Big 12 conference on a high note - defeating Baylor and Texas Christian in the first two games.
The gauntlet now continues with four more games against teams that either hold one loss or are currently undefeated.
Arizona State on SI explores the three most vital games remaining out of the seven that have yet to be played in their efforts to return to the conference title game.
While opponents such as Houston and Arizona deserve mentions, these three games are almost surely going to be the most evenly-matched, while also being the most significant with standings in mind.
3. Iowa State
The magnitude of this matchup is still up-in-the-air - as it is still a month out from being played.
At the moment, it remains a game that is a high-profile one in the conference, especially since the programs met in last season's title game, with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line.
The Sun Devils will be in for a challenge regardless of what happens in the upcoming weeks, but this game has real potential to become even more vital down the line.
2. Texas Tech
Texas Tech has been perceived as the most glaring looming threat to the Sun Devils' status at the top of the Big 12 since the spring practice period.
The magnitude of this October 18 matchup is massive, especially if the teams head into the game with only one loss between the two - this is potentially the top rubber match in the entire scope of the conference slate.
1. Utah
The Utes are the most obvious looming threat - perhaps due to the incredible manner in which the trenches are built up. Perhaps also due to the lively home crowd and distinct home-field advantage. Perhaps even due to the game being the next one up before moving forward into the latter stage of the season.
The Utes present numerous challenges athletically, tactically, and environment-speaking - Arizona State certainly needs the victory to continue to posture themselves to finish top two in the conference standings, as Texas Tech would almost assuredly become a 'must-win' with a loss in Salt Lake City.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over TCU here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
