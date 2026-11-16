Arizona State Emerges as Top Contender for Record-Setting California Sprinter RJ Gardner

Arizona State has emerged as a serious contender in the recruitment of one of Southern California's top high school sprinters, and for Servite standout Robert "RJ" Gardner Jr., the Sun Devils' interest represents another milestone in a journey defined by perseverance, leadership and record-breaking performances.

Gardner, a senior who has recorded personal bests of 10.40 seconds in the 100 meters and 20.92 in the 200, recently completed his second official college visit and received his second Division I scholarship offer, this time from Arizona State.

The visit left a lasting impression on the Servite team captain, who said the program's coaching staff, team chemistry and academic support stood out.

"I can definitely say Arizona State is one of my top schools right now," Gardner told Arizona State Sun Devils On SI. "After experiencing everything firsthand, it's hard for me to say anything negative about the program because everything I'm looking for seems to be there."

For Gardner, the opportunity carries significance beyond the recruiting process.

"Receiving my second Division I offer from Arizona State was truly a blessing," Gardner said. "It meant a lot to me and my family because we know everything it took to get to this point."

That journey has included multiple hamstring injuries, difficult rehabilitation periods and the pressure of competing in one of the nation's most competitive high school track and field environments.

Through it all, Gardner has helped establish a winning culture at Servite, contributing to historic relay performances and consecutive California state championships.

Arizona State Makes a Strong Impression

Gardner's official visit to Tempe provided an opportunity to evaluate the Sun Devils beyond their facilities and reputation.

What impressed him most was the connection between the athletes and coaching staff.

"What stood out to me the most was the bond within the program and the relationship the athletes have with the coaching staff," Gardner said. "From everything I experienced and learned during my visit, Arizona State really pulled me in."

Gardner also pointed to the opportunities available to student-athletes away from competition.

"The campus was amazing, and I loved how the school provides opportunities for athletes to succeed not just on the track but outside of it as well," he said.

One of the most influential parts of the visit was his interaction with Coach George, whose direct approach resonated with Gardner.

"One thing I respected the most was that he kept it 100% with me throughout our conversations," Gardner said. "He was straightforward about everything, and that's something I really appreciate in a coach."

Gardner said the coach expressed confidence in his potential and discussed how he could fit into the program.

"I want to be surrounded by coaches who believe in my potential but are also going to tell me what I need to hear, not just what I want to hear," Gardner said.

Although he has not announced a college commitment, Gardner indicated that Arizona State has positioned itself favorably.

"The biggest thing for me is finding a place where I truly belong," he said. "I want to be surrounded by people who are going to push me every day and who want to be great just as badly as I do."

He also praised the university's academic support and the accessibility of resources for student-athletes.

"At the end of the day, I'm looking for a place where I can grow as an athlete, a student, and a person," Gardner said. "Arizona State definitely checks a lot of those boxes."

From 40.00 at Arcadia to a Historic 39.73 State Championship

Gardner's recruitment comes after helping build one of the most accomplished high school sprint groups in California.

As a freshman at Servite in 2024, Gardner ran 10.77 seconds in the 100 meters and contributed to a 4x100 relay team that recorded a season-best 41.55 at the Mt. SAC Relays.

By his sophomore season, the Friars had developed into a legitimate state championship contender.

At the 2025 Arcadia Invitational, Gardner anchored Servite's 4x100 relay to a 40.00-second performance alongside Jorden Wells, Benjamin Harris and Jaelen Hunter.

The performance helped establish Servite among California's elite sprint programs and set the stage for an even faster 2026 season.

Gardner's impact on Servite's sprint program extended well beyond his performances on the track. His decision to attend the school helped establish a foundation that attracted other talented sprinters, including future state championship teammate Kamil Pelovello.

"RJ set the bar high in youth track, and seeing him go to Servite and succeed paved the way for the rest of the boys," Pelovello's father said. "Honestly, Kamil wouldn't have attended Servite if RJ hadn't been there first. Now we are thankful he took that leap of faith because it's paid off for the rest of us."

That foundation helped produce a historic performance at the 2026 CIF State Track and Field Championships.

Servite's quartet of Jorden Wells, Benjamin Harris, Kamil Pelovello and Gardner captured the state championship in a meet-record 39.73 seconds, becoming the first championship-winning 4x100-meter relay team at the California state meet to break the 40-second barrier. Gardner anchored the historic performance, helping the Friars secure their second consecutive state title.

For the Servite senior, the moment was especially meaningful because of the injuries that had threatened to derail his season.

"My season was cut short because of my hamstring injury, but I refused to let that stop me from accomplishing what I knew I was capable of," Gardner said.

His first meet back was the Trinity League Finals, where he qualified for the CIF postseason in the 100 meters.

He continued building momentum through the postseason before returning to relay competition at the state championships.

"Being able to anchor that relay at state, which was actually my first relay race of the season, made everything that much more meaningful," Gardner said. "All the setbacks, rehab, patience, and hard work it took to get back on the track felt worth it in that moment."

The accomplishment also secured another championship for a Servite program that had developed into one of California's premier sprinting powers.

"We were able to make history together, and that's something nobody can take away from us," Gardner said. "But at the same time, we know it doesn't end there."

Building a Winning Culture at Servite

While Gardner's individual times have drawn college attention, his contributions to Servite extend beyond the stopwatch.

He has helped lead a program that evolved from a collection of talented athletes, many of whom initially viewed track as an extension of football training, into a group focused on competing for championships.

"When I first came to Servite, we had a good group of guys, but a lot of them were mainly football players who used track as a way to get faster," Gardner said.

The arrival of additional sprint talent changed the program's expectations.

"I've known some of these guys since before high school, so I already knew the type of athletes and competitors they were," Gardner said. "We weren't just showing up to run. We wanted to build something special."

That group has included the Wells twins, Harris, Hunter and Pelovello, athletes who have contributed to Servite's rise on the state and national stage.

For Gardner, being named team captain provided an opportunity to help guide that development.

"Being named a captain of this team meant a lot to me because it gave me the opportunity to help lead these guys in the right direction," Gardner said.

He believes the team's success stems from mutual accountability rather than individual talent alone.

"Just as much as I hold my teammates accountable, they hold me accountable too," Gardner said. "I think that's what makes our group different."

The shared mentality has translated into high expectations at every practice.

"There's nothing we want more than to win," Gardner said. "We stay laser-focused, and we treat every practice like it's our last."

Overcoming Injuries and Developing Into a Division I Prospect

Gardner's progression has not followed a straight path.

Multiple hamstring injuries have interrupted his high school career, requiring him to balance recovery with the demands of competing against elite sprinters.

Despite those setbacks, his performances have continued to improve.

According to Athletic.net, Gardner lowered his 100-meter best from 10.77 seconds as a freshman to 10.54 as a sophomore.

He subsequently recorded a wind-aided 10.40 at the 2026 CIF Southern Section Masters Meet, with a 2.2-meter-per-second tailwind, and improved his 200-meter best to 20.92.

His 2026 season also included a 10.67 performance at the CIF Southern Section Division 3 finals.

For Gardner, the biggest difference has been his mentality and the influence of those around him.

"Every practice and every track meet, I ask myself one question: 'Do you want to be good, or do you want to be great?'" Gardner said.

He credits his coaches and teammates for creating an environment in which improvement is expected.

"I've learned that talent can only take you so far," Gardner said. "It's your mindset, your discipline, and what you're willing to do when nobody's watching that really separates you."

Competing at the Trinity League, Arcadia Invitational and CIF State Championships has also helped prepare him for the demands of college track and field.

"When you're lining up against some of the best athletes in the country, you can't be intimidated by who's standing next to you," Gardner said.

"I actually enjoy competing against other Division I-caliber athletes because I know they want it just as badly as I do. That type of competition brings the best out of me."

Gardner Sets Ambitious Goals for His Senior Season

With his final high school season approaching, Gardner has established specific individual goals while maintaining his commitment to Servite's relay success.

He hopes to run 10.2 seconds in the 100 meters and 20.5 in the 200. These marks would propel him to be the top sprinter at ASU based on the 2026 top sprint marks.

"Individually, I want to run 10.2 in the 100 meters and 20.5 in the 200 meters," Gardner said. "I know those aren't easy marks to hit, but I believe in myself, my coach, and the work we're putting in to get there."

Those goals would represent substantial improvements for a sprinter who has already competed at the highest levels of California high school track.

But Gardner is equally focused on maintaining the standard established by Servite's championship teams.

"We've set a high standard for ourselves, and I don't want us to get comfortable just because we've had success in the past," Gardner said.

He wants to finish his senior year knowing he gave everything possible to both his individual development and the program.

"We've accomplished a lot, but there's still more out there for us," Gardner said. "The job isn't finished."

Faith, Family and a Legacy Beyond the Track

Throughout his recruiting journey, Gardner has consistently credited his family, coaches and faith for helping him navigate adversity.

His family provided support during the difficult periods when injuries threatened his progress, while his coach helped develop the discipline necessary to compete at an elite level.

"My family has always given me the support, encouragement, and strength to keep going, even when I felt discouraged," Gardner said.

He also emphasized the importance of maintaining perspective beyond athletics.

Outside of track, Gardner enjoys music and spending time with friends and family. He hopes to pursue opportunities that allow him to develop personally and academically, not simply athletically.

"Something I want people to know about me is that I'm more than just an athlete," Gardner said. "I have goals and ambitions beyond the track, and I want to make sure I'm setting myself up for success in whatever I decide to pursue."

As his recruitment continues, Gardner remains focused on finishing what he helped start at Servite.

His legacy already includes historic relay performances, state championships and a role in establishing the program's championship culture.

But when his high school career concludes, Gardner hopes he will be remembered for more than his times and accomplishments.

"I want to be remembered as a leader, a great teammate, and someone who helped change the culture of the program," Gardner said.

He also hopes younger athletes learn from his experiences with injuries and setbacks.

"Your circumstances don't determine your future," Gardner said. "You're going to face challenges, but it's how you respond to them that matters."

For Arizona State, that combination of talent, leadership and resilience makes Gardner an intriguing recruiting prospect.

For Gardner, the next step is finding a college program that shares the standards he has helped establish at Servite.

"Keep your faith, trust the process, and never settle for just being good when you have the opportunity to be great," Gardner said. "That's the legacy I want to leave behind."