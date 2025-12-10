Arizona State Off to 8-2 Start After Dispatch of NAU

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (8-2) continued the strong start to the 2025-26 campaign with a sizable 73-48 victory over in-state rivals in the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-5) on Tuesday night in Tempe.

The Sun Devils were coming off of a resounding win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday night, while the Lumberjacks were in the midst of a two-game losing streak.

Arizona State on SI recaps the game that was on Tuesday below.

First Half

Dec 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona State University Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) dribbles down court against Oklahoma University Sooners forward Tae Davis (13) in the second half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Arizona State got off to a fast start behind the typical starting unit of Moe Odum, Bryce Ford, Andrija Grbovic, Santiago Trouet, and Massamba Diop - taking a 9-2 lead in the first four minutes of the contest.

Northern Arizona then rallied to take a 15-14 lead behind efforts from Isaiah Shaw and Zack Davidson, before another ASU run brought the Sun Devils back up 26-16.

Another tale of runs took place in the ensuing minutes, as Northern Arizona cut the lead to 27-21 with 5:02 remaining.

Diop, Noah Meeusen, and Marcus Adams Jr. all made key plays in the stretch run of the half to take a 35-27 lead going into halftime.

Second Half

Hurley's squad broke the game open over the course of the first nine minutes of the half - riding a balanced scoring effort to the tune of a 17-6 run over the time period.

The strong start to the half built up a 52-32 lead, setting the stage for another convincing victory, expanding the lead to 54-32 at the 10:43 mark of the second frame.

Adams continued an emergence that started with an 11-point showing against Oklahoma with an appropriately timed three-point hit to extend the lead back to 22 well into the half, which once again reinforced the lead that had been built to start the half.

Arizona State won by well over 20 points in another impressive win, although the ending of the game was dampened by Ford taking a hard fall after a dunk attempt in the last 1:30.

Key Performances

Massamba Diop - 19 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 8-10 FG

Allen Mukeba - 10 PTS, 6 REB, 2 STL

Marcus Adams Jr. - 8 PTS, 4 REB, 1 BLK, 2-2 3PTFG

Santiago Trouet - 12 PTS, 8 REB, 5-7 FG

ASU Sun Devils forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) celebrates his 3-point shot against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mortgage Matchup Center on Dec. 6, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What's Next

The Sun Devils close out non-conference play with a neutral site game against Santa Clara on Saturday, a road battle against UCLA on 12/17, and a home date with Oregon State on 12/21.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .