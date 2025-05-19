Why Arizona State Football is ‘America’s Team’
Fans of the Arizona State football program have spent much of the last three decades on an emotional roller coaster.
The continued patience is seemingly paying off in the present day.
The program has built up unbelievable momentum less than three years removed from the Herm Edwards era - and people are noticing in the best terms possible.
Josh Pate of CBS Sports took to his podcast earlier in the week to touch on a wide variety of college football topics - including heavily praising Arizona State.
Pate was asked who “America’s team” is by a listener who cited his ongoing opinion that the Big 12 is ‘America’s conference’ - his response?
Arizona State.
“Yes. They’re in the Big 12. It’s Arizona State.”
“Number one, it’s not an SEC or Big Ten team. Not only is it not a power two program, it’s not Clemson or Notre Dame, or like Miami, but the program was left for dead.”
“I want to remind people that it’s not all that long ago that Herm Edwards was the head coach there and the program was going nowhere fast and then you’ve got the sanctions and you’ve got the firings and the program just spiraled into the desert and if you looked at it at the time you would have thought it’s going to be a decade before we ever hear anything about Arizona State football again.”
Pate then went on to heap praise onto head coach Kenny Dillingham, citing his passion for the program, overall loyalty, and overall likability as all the more reason that the Sun Devil football program is his answer when it comes to the ‘America’s team’ discussion.
Dillingham has undoubtedly cast a substantial amount of likability around the Arizona State program - his players respond well to his coaching, he has chosen a staff that works extremely well together, and his infectious energy has reflected in a resurgence in fan interest.
The nation is beginning to catch on as well - as the near-upset over Texas in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Day captivated viewers in what was one of the most watched games of the 2024 season.
The bottom line? Arizona State is everything that is right with the modern landscape of college football.
The program boasts a loyal fanbase. The roster is hungry and generally likable. Dillingham exhibits equal parts professionalism and passion.
Lastly, they are quickly becoming the class of a conference that doesn’t carry the same baggage as the SEC or Big 10.
The future is bright in Tempe.
Please let us know your thoughts on this story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.