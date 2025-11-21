Arizona State Heating Up With 2028 Four-Star Forward
While the 2026 and 2027 recruiting cycles remain a priority for Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley and his staff, the Sun Devils have also started targeting prospects in the 2028 class.
One of these prospects is a four-star forward and top-100 player in the country, who recently discussed his Arizona State recruitment and explained why the Sun Devils stand out compared to other programs so far.
Arizona State Making Progress on 2028 Four-Star Power Forward
On June 12, Arizona State extended an offer to Owen Eteuati-Edwards, a four-star 2028 power forward prospect from Arcadia High School in Arcadia, California. The Sun Devils have been pursuing the young forward since, and have been making steady progress in his recruitment.
Eteuati-Edwards recently spoke with Rivals' Jamie Shaw about Arizona State's recruitment of him, and explained that he's a big fan of how Hurley's offense plays and how the team is built.
- "I got to watch them play last year," Eteuati-Edwards told Shaw. "They like to get out and go, play fast; they were a super-athletic team last year. Their guards got a lot of paint touches, and he let their wings and stuff make plays, too.”
As a lengthy, athletic forward, Eteuati-Edwards would be an excellent fit at Arizona State. Although he's only a sophomore at Arcadia High School, he's already gaining recognition as one of the top recruits in the 2028 class. Rivals ranks him as the No. 72 player nationally, the No. 12 power forward, and the No. 6 prospect from California.
In terms of what Eteuati-Edwards is looking for in a school, he told Shaw that a place that feels like a home away from home is the top factor in his decision. He also mentioned that his relationship with the coaching staff is essential to him.
- “I want to go to a school that just feels like a home,” Eteuati-Ewards said. “I know a lot of people say that, but a home, to me, means like a family. Being able to go to a school and being able to make that school feel like I’m back home is important."
- He continued, "But also, I want to play for a coach that I trust, and a coaching staff that I know is going to hold me accountable and always push me to be great and not settle for anything less than greatness.”
While there's still a long way to go in his recruitment process, it appears that Arizona State is already emerging as a serious contender to land Eteuati-Edwards.
Things could obviously change in the next year or so, but if the Sun Devils continue to pursue him, there's a strong chance that he becomes a member of their 2028 class.
