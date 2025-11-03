Arizona State Basketball Bolsters Frontcourt with New Commit
Arizona State and head coach Bobby Hurley had been patiently waiting to secure their first commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle. On Saturday, the Sun Devils finally heard some good news on the recruiting trail, landing a three-star power forward prospect to kickstart their 2026 class.
Which Power Forward Prospect Committed to Arizona State?
On November 1, Seven Spurlock, a three-star power forward from Dynamic Prep in Frisco, Texas, committed to Arizona State. The 6'4" forward prospect announced his commitment in an interview with Overtime Elite and explained that he felt that the Sun Devils were the perfect fit for him.
"I'll be going to Arizona State University," Spurlock said. "I just feel like it was the best fit for me, with the players that had in the program the past years, and I just love the facilities and the school, and it's just a great opportunity."
Spurlock's commitment is a great start to the 2026 cycle for Hurley and Arizona State. He's a top 250 recruit across all major recruiting sites, and Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 174 player in the class, the No. 49 small forward, and the No. 12 prospect from Texas.
While he isn't a blue-chip prospect, Spurlock had an impressive offer list with programs like Texas A&M, Auburn, Texas, Iowa, and Rutgers all interested in his talents. His final decision came down to the Sun Devils and Rutgers, and he ultimately chose to continue his basketball career in Tempe.
With Spurlock's commitment, Arizona State's 2026 class now ranks 67th in the country according to Rivals. The Sun Devils finished with the 59th-ranked class in the 2025 cycle, and Hurley is undoubtedly looking for better results this year.
Spurlock's commitment should help Arizona State build some momentum on the recruiting trail as it looks to add more talent to its 2026 class. The Sun Devils have fallen behind in terms of basketball prowess in the Big 12 and need players like Spurlock to help them build a more competitive roster.
While landing the three-star small forward is a strong start to Arizona State's 2026 recruiting class, their work is far from over.
