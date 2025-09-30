Arizona State Star Secures Major Big 12 Honor
TEMPE -- Arizona State's current status as both a 4-1 football team and as the defending champions of the Big 12 conference has been reflected in the number of individual awards won by players on the squad in recent weeks.
Defensive lineman Prince Dorbah was one recipient of a triumphant 27-24 win over Texas Christian last Friday, enjoying a career-best performance in the process.
Dorbah's three sacks, four tackles for loss, and the strip-sack of TCU quarterback Josh Hoover that resulted in a go-ahead Jesus Gomez field goal earned the Texas transfer the honor of Big 12 defensive player of the week for week five.
Dorbah secured five of his six sacks in his debut season for the Sun Devils in the first half of 2023 - before struggling through injuries for much of last season. Now, he has fully re-emerged as a key cog within the program in what is his final chapter of college ball.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham praised the mentality and tenacity of the former Texas star when asked during his weekly press conference on Monday.
Dillingham on Dorbah's Re-Emergence
- "Yeah, I mean, he's just steady Eddie. You know, he comes every day. He works. He brings a smile. It works. He brings a smile. It works. He brings a smile. I mean, it's same guy every single day, and he's an unbelievable kid. So, I mean, he's to see him, you know, we showed all of the sack tape of our fumble tape from the prior year, you know, but from opposing quarterback last week, and we said, Listen, we can create a sack fumble."
Dorbah's dominant performance is proof that the edge-rushing group has finally hit the stride it has had potential for over a year - DC Brian Ward should now feel comfortable enough to dial up whatever he pleases, knowing that the group is going to produce when called upon.
Elijah O'Neal, Clayton Smith, and even Justin Wodtly are continuing to enjoy solid seasons from within the position group - but Dorbah is the true game-changer.
The next opportunity to see the Sun Devils in action is on Saturday, October 11 - when Arizona State travels to Salt Lake City to face fellow Big 12 contender Utah.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over TCU here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
