Tracking Key Big 12 Results That Impact Arizona State
TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State Sun Devils football program made one of the most pronounced one-week turnarounds in recent college football memory when the squad defeateed Texas Tech 26-22 in Tempe on Saturday afternoon.
The Sun Devils re-established themselves as a force in the conference after winning the league just 10 months ago, but the rest of the games are worth paying attention to nonetheless.
Arizona State on SI takes a look at key results from other Big 12 games in week 8 - games that have potential to impact Arizona State both now and moving ahead.
Arizona 28, Houston 31
Houston controlled a large portion of the second half in this early kick-off contest at home, but Arizona climbed back with two touchdown drives in the second half to tie the game with just under five minutes remaining.
Houston quarterback Conner Weigman willed the Cougars into field goal range, and Houston kicker Ethan Sanchez pushed the Cougars into bowl eligibility with a 41-yard field goal as time expired.
The 6-1 Cougars travel to face Arizona State on October 25, while the 4-3 Wildcats get an off week before looking to bounce back against Colorado on November 1.
Baylor 36, TCU 42
A game between two of the best quarterbacks in the conference ended in dramatic fashion after three separate weather delays resulted in the game lasting almost six hours.
Baylor nearly won in dramatic fashion, as the Bears recovered an onside kick with under 40 seconds remaining - but Sawyer Robertson was unable to complete the comeback.
TCU and Baylor are both 2-2 in conference play at this point - both appear unlikely to be representing the conference in Arlington in December after falling to Arizona State.
BYU 24, Utah 21
BYU has fully shed the narrative that they are a pretender in the Big 12 this season behind a masterful gameplan by head coach Kalani Sitake.
The Cougars controlled the line of scrimmage virtually all game and forced Utah QB Devon Dampier into a fatal mistake - as he threw an interception that resulted in the touchdown drive that put the Cougars up 10.
Utah now has two conference losses - which places the Sun Devils ahead of them once again - while the Cougars loom as a potential favorite to win the league this season after falling short in 2024.
Cincinnati 49, Oklahoma State 17
The Bearcats moved to 6-1 on the season following a dominant win over the hapless Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Cincinnati is now 4-0 in the conference and are suddenly looming as a real threat to be a representative in the conference title game - the potential to face Arizona State in a rematch of the 2024 game is a very distinct possibility currently.
