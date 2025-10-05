Bobby Hurley Speaks to ASU Basketball Fans Ahead of Season
TEMPE -- Arizona State men's basketball is undoubtedly heading into a crossroads year in what will be the 11th campaign with Bobby Hurley as the leader of the program.
The 2024-25 team entered the season as a potential sleeper squad in the opening year as a competitor in the Big 12 - but ultimately finished with a mark of 13-20, which became the worst output of the Hurley era.
Freshman stars Jayden Quaintance and Joson Sanon transferred out, as did the promising Amier Ali - virtually everyone else completed college eligibility. This development presented a rare opportunity for a coach to rebuild the roster that fits his exact vision - Hurley did just that.
The rebuilt 2025-26 Arizona State men's basketball team had its debut in front of fans at a program-sanctioned 'Moonlit Madness' event on Friday night in Tempe, one in which Hurley pleaded with fans to continue to believe in the team despite significant changes that were made.
What Hurley Had to Say
- "Excited for this year, for this team, the possibilities. Guys worked really hard, we have a very diverse group. I've been forgetting where some of the places where these guys are from. We have guys from Alabama and North Carolina and New York and California and Texas and Arizona, Montenegro, Senegal, Belgium. So we got the world map pretty much covered... Enjoyable group to coach, I think you guys will like to see how hard they play and compete because that's what they've been doing for me every day on the practice floor."
The challenge will be substantial for Hurley, as he is turning to multiple international players who have yet to play collegiate basketball. He is also taking a chance on numerous players who were with mid-major programs last season, although it is fairly simple to see a fair number of the transfer players translating to power-five basketball.
Among those players is point guard Moe Odum, who is set to be the first 'pure' point guard that Hurley has rostered in some time - the Pepperdine product averaged north of 14 points and seven assists per game a season ago, while Marcus Adams Jr. averaged over 16 PPG for Cal State Northridge last season.
The major challenge will be attempting to compete in a conference that potentially has as many as seven squads that are top-10 caliber heading into the 2025-26 season. The Arizona State season tips off on November 3.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over TCU here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!