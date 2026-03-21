Arizona State's Brand Continues to Evolve in Recruiting and Beyond

TEMPE -- The Arizona State brand continues to be rehabbed by the day.

Especially on the football side of things.

Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham (center) talks with former Arizona State guard James Harden (L) and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz. on Jan. 31, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

35-year old head coach Kenny Dillingham has done an unbelievable job as the steward of the program over the last three years and change, with the Sun Devils moving out of a very dark place of history in Tempe into a Big 12 title in right around two years of real time.

That is being reflected in Arizona State's approach to a number of areas, including on the recruiting trail.

Arizona State Seeking to Build Off Player Success, Location, More

Assistant head coach Bryan Carrington spoke about ASU's ability to recruit on a wider scale following Thursday's practice - pointing to the development of former players such as CB Keith Abney , location, and more.

"The success of Keith Abney is also a huge marketing tool. And I mean, look at this place. I mean, if you're a young kid between 18 and 22 a lot of players that jump in the transfer portal... and I kind of have a little bit more tunnel vision of what they're looking for. And I can assure you, from a transfer portal standpoint, there's no bigger appeal if I was making a decision. And from a football standpoint, and then from a social experience standpoint."

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (DB01) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Abney's development is perhaps the most pronounced of the unheralded players that initially joined Dillingham's efforts. C.J. Fite has made a leap into superstardom, but still remains in Tempe. Max Iheanachor made a meteoric rise from raw JUCO product into legitimate first-round NFL draft prospect. However, Abney made a leap from Utah State commit into being the highest selected Arizona State DB since Damarious Randall in 2014.

The simple fact that Arizona State coaches can point to a plethora of positions when making a pitch to recruits out of high school and transfer portal is an indictment on the direction that the program is going.

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones offensive lineman Tyler Miller (66) protects Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) from Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Program culture, on-field success, and player development are all crucial selling points, but so are location/ability for a player to market themselves.

The draw to Tempe is undeniable, as the weather is exceptional for much of the year when it's frigid elsewhere, while quirks such as the $55 million practice facility that is set to break ground soon cannot hurt either. NIL, marketing, and revenue sharing has improved drastically at Arizona State since Graham Rossini took over as AD as well - there's little doubt that coaches are making the most of the numerous avenues that are being carved out.