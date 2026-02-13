Arguing Why Keith Abney is Top Level Cornerback Prospect

TEMPE -- Arizona State football has quietly become one of the true destination programs for players that desire to be developed into high-level NFL prospects over the course of several seasons.

One of the prime examples of this notion is cornerback Keith Abney II, who committed to play in Tempe in December of 2022 after a short period of courting from the new coaching staff that was headlined by Kenny Dillingham.

Abney took over as a full-time starting player in 2024, and enjoyed a pair of incredible seasons in that spot - including one of the strongest individual seasons from an Arizona State defender since Will Sutton in 2013 last season.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) recovers a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Now, Abney is off to pursue his NFL dreams, and the general consensus has been that the Texas native will be a day two pick come April's draft.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. isn't quite on the same page, as the longtime draft expert named Abney as outside of the top 10 of the most recent cornerback position rankings - which will likely come as a surprise to many.

While Abney is an imperfect prospect (as virtually everyone is), there are numerous positives that should lend to the notion that the talented boundary corner should be ranked among the top prospects at the position.

Why Abney Should be Viewed as Top CB Prospect

Consistent sticky coverage, disciplined technique: The concerns of Abney's 6'0" frame as a boundary cornerback have been consistently echoed, but the film does the talking here ultimately. Defensive coordinator Brian Ward regularly praised the former Sun Devil for constant sticky coverage without committing penalties at a high level - which is a result of the discipline and overall raw talent that is present. This extends into Abney's incredible ability to use the sideline as if it is another defender in an effort to shrink space - namely when it comes to scenarios in covering bigger receivers.

Provides run support and special teams value: Abney's bread-and-butter is obviously in pass coverage, but the cornerback is gifted when it comes to providing support in the outside run game, as well as in different special team coverages.

Untapped potential: Perhaps the most attractive aspect of Abney as a prospect is that the 21-year old is far from reaching what his ceiling is - that's a scary proposition considering the All-Big 12 First Team selection earned 12 pass breakups during the 2025 campaign.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Martell Hughes (18) celebrates an interception with teammates Keith Abney II (1) and Justin Wodtly (95) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

