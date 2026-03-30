Arizona State's Coaching Staff Shaping Up Around Randy Bennett

TEMPE -- Randy Bennett's first week as head coach of the Arizona State men's basketball program has largely been a success, with the coaching staff taking shape around the 63-year old over recent hours.

There are now seemingly three coaches that are set to join Bennett in Tempe for the 2026-27 season - one that is set to be entered with designs of reaching the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign.

Nov 7, 2009; Tempe, AZ, USA; General view of the exterior of the Wells Fargo Arena on the campus of Arizona State. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arizona State Hires Three Assistants

Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource reported on Monday morning that Bennett is set to bring on a duo of coaches, while also targeting another one that hold significant familiarity with the head coach.

"Randy Bennett's staff will include former D1 HC Rick Croy and SMC AHC Joe Rahon. Another former D1 HC, David Patrick, is a Bennett target. Patrick's LSU contract would require a buyout, despite a coaching change at the school."

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; California Baptist Lancers head coach Rick Croy looks on in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Croy is slated to leave his post at Cal Baptist after 13 seasons in the post, as was reported last night. The 48-year old aided in the school's transition from division two into division one, and led the Lancers to their first NCAA tournament appearance this March. He will also get to coach his son JRob - who flipped from St. Mary's to Arizona State last Tuesday.

The hiring of Rahon isn't entirely shocking, as Bennett's former player/assistant at St. Mary's was on the plane that landed in Phoenix last week and always seemed to be joining the staff.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few, right, walks past Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett after a game at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga Bulldogs won 73-65. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Patrick is perhaps the most intriguing name of the bunch, as his hiring would require a buyout payment to LSU despite Matt McMahaon being fired in recent days. Patrick - who grew up in Australia - served as an assistant to Bennett from 2006-2010, was the head coach at Sacramento State for two seasons, and has served as an assistant to other decorated coaches which have included names such as Eric Musselman.

The most intriguing premise of potentially bringing Patrick on lies in the 50-year old's ties to Austalia. He was heavily credited with connecting to players from the country that came to St. Mary's during those years - most famously Patty Mills, who went on to have an incredibly successful NBA career. If Bennett is able to secure Patrick, there would seem to be even more momentum building in the Sun Devils' favor to retain international stars in Noah Meeusen and Massamba Diop for next season.