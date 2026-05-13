Randy Bennett Reveals Major Truth About Accepting ASU Job

TEMPE -- The 2026-27 Arizona State men's basketball program is now on a new footing after making a coaching change that will define the next era.

The move from Bobby Hurley to Randy Bennett is now roughly seven weeks in the rearview mirror, but health challenges and a slowly developing transfer portal class held up the Arizona native from discussing his newfound role to an extensive degree.

May 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils basketball head coach Randy Bennett (center) poses for a photo with athletic director Graham Rossini (left) and school president Dr. Michael Crow during an introductory press conference at the Weatherup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, the 63-year-old head coach is revealing all in multiple rounds of media interviews, including being brutally honest about factors that expedited his move to Tempe.

Saint Mary's head coach Randy Bennett walks in front of the bench in the first half during a first round men’s basketball game of the NCAA Tournament between St. Mary's and Texas A&M, at Paycom in Oklahoma City on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bennett Gets Honest About Move to ASU

Bennett doubled down on a proclamation that he made in his introductory press conference last week in a recently uploaded conversation with respected college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein. This answer pertains to whether Gonzaga's exit from the West Coast Conference was a driving force behind his leaving Saint Mary's, or whether it is now.

"You know, I'll be honest, I think, yeah, it wasn't why I came to Arizona State. I was coming to Arizona state if it opened and I had the opportunity so, but it was a, yeah, it was something that concerned me. And just because you lose Gonzaga and there goes two Quad 1 games, and Quad 1 games are hard for us to get in the WCC, so I won't lie, I was definitely In my mind, and I would just say I was going Arizona State regardless. But it made it easier."

May 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils basketball head coach Randy Bennett speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at the Weatherup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bennett's 25-year career with Saint Mary's was headlined by transforming the program into a mid-major power, but the Sun Devils were too attractive an opportunity for the Mesa, Ariz., native to pass up, despite Gonzaga's exit from the conference, although the departure became easier after the announced move to the Pac-12.

Bennett Will Finish Career at ASU

Bennett isn't going anywhere after moving to Tempe - he has made that clear on many occasions since taking the job. He views Arizona State as a destination job (backed by renovations to Desert Financial Arena ), while the coaching staff he assembled sets the stage for many years of competition in a lawless Big 12 conference.

Randy Bennett answers questions during a news conference at the Weatherup Center in Tempe on May 7, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The addition of underclassmen such as PG Joel Foxwell and G/F Dillan Shaw only further confirms that the future Hall of Fame head coach rests with the Sun Devils - expect the next generation of ASU basketball to be much more fruitful.