Arizona State DB Coach Proof of Kenny Dillingham's Program Succeeding
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devil football program has become a well-oiled machine since hiring Kenny Dillingham following a chaotic 2022 season.
Dillingham has a great track record of identifying great coaching talent, from hiring former Washington State DC Brian Ward to the same position, to replacing the departed Ra'Shaad Samples with NFL legend Hines Ward.
Perhaps the most unheralded hire has been Bryan Carrington under his official banner as cornerbacks coach.
Carrington had built up an impressive career even before joining Arizona State - having served in roles for programs such as Houston and Texas Christian, while also successfully recruiting high-profile players at a respectable rate.
Carrington's impact has already been felt in more than one way - and is further proof that Dillingham's operation is running as smoothly as possible.
Development
While Carrington's official job title is cornerbacks coach, he effectively works with the entire defensive back unit.
This means the up-and-coming coach isn't only responsible for the growth of 2023 recruit Keith Abney II, or Washington State transfer Javan Robinson, but also for the seamless transition from New Mexico State to Arizona State for Myles "Ghost" Rowser, and for the year-plus that Xavion Alford sat out for.
The aforementioned players are not the only ones that have been benificaries of Carrington's coaching - transfer safety Adrian "Boogie" Wilson has been instrumental lately in the absence of Alford, while Rodney Bimage Jr. has recently emerged as a legitimate every-down option, even with two players that already effectively serve in that capacity.
Recruiting
Carrington's pedigree as a recruiter hasn't fully paid off to this point - as the Sun Devils have yet to sign a 'blue-chip' prospect under his watch - but he has been quite effective in the post nonetheless.
Carrington is credited with being the main force behind key 2026 recruits in cornerback DaQuwan Dunn and local safety Zeth Thues committing to play for the program.
It feels like securing the 'big fish' in a future recruiting class is inevitable, but until then, the talented coach will continue to prove to be one of the most underrated talent developers in all of college football.
The Sun Devils are set to return to play next Saturday, when they take on the Utah Utes on the road.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over TCU here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!