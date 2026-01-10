Arizona State Edge Rusher Officially Declares for 2026 NFL Draft

TEMPE -- There's no doubt that the 2026 Arizona State football roster will look substantially different in direct comparison with the team a season ago - the hefty number of seniors that Kenny Dillingham went into the season with ensured this.

Veterans such as Justin Wodtly, Xavion Alford, Chamon Metayer, Jacob Rich Kongaika, and Myles "Ghost" Rowser have already announced the intention to pursue an entrance into the 2026 NFL draft that is set to be held in April.

Another multi-year Sun Devil joined that group on Thursday afternoon when EDGE Elijah O'Neal officially announced his declaration from the draft via social media site X.

Arizona State defensive lineman Elijah O'Neal answers questions during media day for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps the most poignant piece of the announcement - as far as Arizona State fans are concerned - was a heartfelt paragraph dedicated to head coach Kenny Dillingham and DL coach Diron Reynolds.

O'Neal, 23, joined Arizona State in 2023 after spending two seasons at Butte College, receiving a final year of eligibility in 2025. His Arizona State career finishes with 77 total tackles, 6 pass breakups, and 9 sacks - as he became a vital part of the pass rush rotation in 2024/25.

O'Neal Leaves Behind Strong Legacy

O'Neal's three seasons at Arizona State were nothing short of incredible. It took time for the talented JUCO transfer to crack the pass rush rotation, but he swiftly became one of the most vital players of the defense in the Big 12 title season.

O'Neal secured four total sacks in a season that key EDGE Prince Dorbah spent much of the season injured, including a two sack showing against rival Arizona, and playing a key role in the Big 12 title win over Iowa State the following week

Reynolds Working to Restock Defensive Line

The loss of O'Neal looms large for Reynolds' line heading into 2026 as Wodtly, Dorbah, and much of the starting-level apparatus that made up the group is now set to move on.

Defensive tackle C.J. Fite is set to be the lone starter to return, although there are definite plans to address the holes that have opened up on the defense.

Reynolds has been universally praised amongst former players in Tempe, with particular lauding being directed towards the ability the veteran coach has to serve as both a coach/authority figure and as a true mentor.

The 2026 season opener for Arizona State is set for September 5 against Morgan State - Reynolds has plenty of time to build up the group until then.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .