Naming Top Arizona State Prospects Not Invited to Combine

TEMPE -- The NFL draft is quickly approaching, with the yearly event set to be held in Pittsburgh beginning on April 23 - Arizona State football is widely expected to be well represented during the three days, with four players currently taking part in the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Jordyn Tyson, Keith Abney II, Max Iheanachor, and Keyshaun Elliott will still the headlines this week - deservedly so - but who are the Sun Devils that got spurned that will make a case to be drafted over the next few weeks?

Explore the former ASU standouts that will have a real opportunity to see their stock rise below with Arizona State on SI.

Top Arizona State Prospects Not Invited to Indianapolis

QB Jeff Sims

LB Jordan Crook

S Myles "Ghost" Rowser

S Xavion Alford

TE Chamon Metayer

Sims is a name that will often get lost in the fray of being in the conversation with "bigger names" in the draft cycle at quarterback, including LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Penn State's Drew Allar. Sims' modest statistical profile, propensity to turn the ball over at inopportune times, and journeyman collegiate career will likely keep some franchises away. However, head coach Kenny Dillingham helped unlock areas of the 24 year old's game that now can be applied to the professional level, and there is a reasonable case to be made that Sims has a higher ceiling than some other prospects at the position.

Crook had an exceptional senior season in compliment of Elliott - earning 101 tackles over the course of the year. Expect Arizona State's pro day in March to go quite the distance in establishing the former Arkansas standout as a draft selection.

Rowser and Alford are both battle-tested safeties that bring different skillsets to the table. Alford was an All-Big 12 selection after the 2024 campaign - struggling with an injury that cost him most of the 2025 season, while Rowser continued to become more well-rounded by the day over the course of 2025.

Metayer not being invited to Indianapolis is perhaps the most surprising omission, as the tight end earned All-Big 12 honors in 2024 and improved in many ways last season. The Cincinnati transfer profiles as a player that will serve as both a great run blocker and red zone threat at the next level.

Jacob Rich Kongaika and Ben Coleman are absolutely worthy of mentioning as well, as each dedicated tireless hours to put together productive careers in Tempe.

