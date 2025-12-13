Exploring Potential Transfer Destinations for ASU QB

TEMPE -- Arizona State will seemingly have to go shopping for a quarterback (or more than one) via the transfer portal in the coming weeks.

It has become clear in recent days that two-year starter Sam Leavitt is on his way out after undergoing foot surgery in mid-November, which is an unfortunate fallout of the modern landscape of the collegiate football world.

It's unclear where the redshirt sophomore will ultimately decide to land (or if the surgery complicates being integrated into a new offense), although it's safe to say that Big 12 rival Texas Tech will not be in play for one of the best players in the sport.

Arizona State on SI names the three likeliest destinations for the 2024 Big 12 champion below - with added wild card options added.

Miami

Miami makes much sense on paper, as Carson Beck will have exhausted his eligibility after the College Football Playoff run concludes.

The Hurricanes are in an ideal location, have a staff that developed 2025 NFL draft pick Cam Ward, and have substantial NIL backing that includes investment in the offensive line.

Indiana

Indiana is another destination that makes logical sense, as QB Fernando Mendoza is likely NFL bound in 2026.

Curt Cignetti has built a powerhouse in Bloomington - proving that success in the new era of college football isn't confined to the blue blood programs.

Leavitt would naturally slot into a team that currently ranks as the best in the nation, which potentially would be great for individual draft stock.

LSU

This is the spot that makes Arizona State fans feel queasy.

Rumors have circled around in recent weeks that link Leavitt to the freshly minted head coach in Baton Rogue in Lane Kiffin - the pairing would make schematic sense, but it would be confounding for the redshirt sophomore to go from being coached by Dillingham to Kiffin.

Wild Cards: Tennessee, Oregon

Tennessee had reported interest in Leavitt during the spring portal window in 2025 - something that Leavitt rebuffed. It would be expected that the program shows interest once again. In Oregon's case, Dante Moore has potential to go pro after the season - the Oregon native would be making a return home behind significant financial backing here.

As for Arizona State - it appears as if Cam Dyer, Jake Fette, Michael "Butter" Tollefson, Christian Hunt, and transfer options will be in play to start for the program in 2026.

