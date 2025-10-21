How ASU’s Resurgence Benefits All of College Football
TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State football season has been a roller coaster ride through six games.
From suffering a heartbreaking last-minute loss to Mississippi State, to securing a pair of clutch-time victories over fellow Big 12 contenders, to a bone-crushing loss to the Utah Utes - Sun Devil fans have experienced a wide array of emotions that culminated with a shocking upset win over a top 10 team in the nation in Texas Tech on Saturday in Tempe.
It took the team firing on all cylinders to secure the victory - including star QB Sam Leavitt putting forward one of the most gritty performances in recent program history, Makua Pule stepping up in his first career start at center, and the defense showing up in major ways for the vast majority of the game.
Now, the path to another Big 12 title is directly open and for the taking - ESPN's Pablo Uggetti seconds this notion.
Uggetti's take on the Sun Devils' Path Forward
"Arizona State is now tied for third place in the conference, but the Sun Devils are sitting in a very comfortable position. They don't play the two teams above them (BYU and Cincinnati, who do play each other) and currently don't have another ranked team on the rest of their schedule. Iowa State in Ames next week is probably their toughest matchup remaining. The roadmap back to Dallas is there for the taking."
One of the best points that can be made is that the toughest slate of Arizona State's season is now behind them - Baylor, TCU, Utah, and Texas Tech was escaped with a 3-1 record - now it's all about taking care of business against teams that they should be clearly favored over.
The path is set to begin with a home battle against the Houston Cougars - a program that is surprisingly 6-1. The Sun Devils are favored by over a touchdown according to many - now is the time to prove that the perceived talent gap is still present. Iowa State will surely be a challenge as well - especially on the road - but the final three games against West Virginia, Colorado, and Arizona present a trio of challenges that may not lend seamless performances, but should result in victories.
The ultimate point is that the sport of college football is better when Arizona State is relevant - the program is set to make another push to represent the Big 12 in the CFP after being at the doorstep of being a final four team in 2024.
