Arizona State Player Named Transfer Surprise
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have finally found a reliable kicker.
Jesus Gomez transferred to Tempe last December following a three-year stay at Eastern Michigan - the senior kicked three field goals when Arizona State last played his former school in 2022, which was coincidentally the margin of defeat that resulted in the firing of Herm Edwards.
Now, Gomez is being relied upon to provide a security blanket for an Arizona State team that has designs on reaching another College Football Playoff - a year after the program faced a crisis at the spot.
ESPN's Max Olson named Gomez as one of the surprises of September that changed teams via the transfer portal over the offseason.
More below:
- "Last season, Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham became so frustrated with the Sun Devils' kicking issues that he announced he would hold open tryouts. This year, Gomez has more than calmed those concerns. Gomez is 9-for-10 on field goal attempts through four games and has made all 12 extra-point tries. The former All-MAC performer got to be the hero in the Sun Devils' 27-24 road win at Baylor on Saturday, converting his fourth field goal of the night from 43 yards out with time expiring."
Gomez has undeniably been a revelation for Dillingham and special teams coordinator Charlie Ragle - as ESPN's SP+ rankings have frequently labeled the Sun Devils' special teams unit as one of the worst in the entire FBS.
The reliability factor from the sure-footed kicker has changed how Dillingham chooses to operate in certain game scenarios - the coach admitted to as much during this week's press conference on Monday, claiming that having a reliable leg changes his philosophy, especially when the offense isn't as successful in third/fourth and short situations compared to last season.
As for the week at hand, Gomez is currently listed as probable for tonight's seismic showdown with fellow conference contender TCU - his leg has the potential to win Arizona State another key conference duel.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over Baylor here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the recognition Gomez has received recently when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!