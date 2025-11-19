Former Arizona State Star Remains in NBA Draft Picture
TEMPE -- The Arizona State men's basketball program has started off their 2025-26 season relatively well, as they currently sport a 3-1 record - with the lone defeat coming at the hands of the top-15 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Bobby Hurley has done an admirable job when it comes to rebuilding a roster that was nearly completely splintered from year-to-year - although a specific player that departed over the offseason has potential to become a major what-if for the program.
This player is 18-year old sophomore big man Jayden Quaintance, who opted to transfer to Kentucky after finishing his freshman season in Tempe with a partially torn ACL.
Quaintance has yet to play for Kentucky so far, but that hasn't changed his standing in the eyes of many within the scouting world - including ESPN's Jeremy Woo - who has the talented defensive anchor slotted to the Memphis Grizzlies at pick nine in the upcoming draft.
"Quaintance remains sidelined as he completes the final stages of rehab for a torn ACL. His production as a 17-year-old freshman at Arizona State last season made him a prospect of serious interest, and the hope is he'll be back by January. Optimistically, he projects as a vertical spacer and lob threat who can also anchor a team defensively, but he's not a good outside shooter nor super skilled for a 5-man, likely creating some limitations on how he might be used on offense. NBA teams are eager to see him retake the floor to get a better feel for his readiness and upside."
Quaintance's growth shown on the offensive side of the ball at ASU only raised the intrigue he previously had as a prospect - in compliment with being one of the most heralded defensive forces in college basketball in recent memory.
Although losing the star was a major hit to the team, Hurley regrouped in a major way, and potentially found another future NBA player in the aftermath.
Sun Devils Roster Emerging Big Man Prospect
Massamba Diop has been an undeniable focus in the early stages of the Arizona State season.
The former star in Spain has displayed the ability to hold up physically against Gonzaga, while also showing tangible modern skills for bigs - such as ball-handling ability, a nice shooting touch, and the potential to guard inside-outside on defense.
The starting center will be in action again on Thursday night against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on how the culture that has been cultivated by coach Dillingham showed up against West Virginia here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!