Metric Projects Remainder of Arizona State's Basketball Season

TEMPE -- The 2025-26 Arizona State men's basketball campaign is heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Only seven games remain in season 11 of the Bobby Hurley era, with the Sun Devils sitting at 12-12 in what has been a season that has been marred by the inability to close out wins - although they remain competitive despite the .500 record.

Follow how ESPN's BPI metric predicts the rest of the ASU season to finish below, with explanations from ASU on SI below.

Oklahoma State: 55.4% Chance to Win

One might be surprised by Arizona State being favored in this game - especially due to Oklahoma State defeating Brigham Young last week.

However, the Sun Devils do have a few advantages, including playing at home, featuring a big three of Moe Odum, Massamba Diop, and Anthony "Pig" Johnson give the Sun Devils a marked opportunity to hang with Oklahoma State's potent offense.

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Arizona State Sun Devils react in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Texas Tech: 22.2% Chance to Win

This contest (set for February 17) is potentially set to be Arizona State's best opportunity for a marquee win this season, although Texas Tech is playing at a top-10 level at the moment.

J.T. Toppin will be a monumental challenge for ASU as well, as the returning forward is averaging a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds per game - which will challenge Diop to the maximum.

@ Baylor: 15.8% Chance to Win

Baylor has struggled immensely over the course of this Big 12 season, so this comes as a surprise at the moment.

However, Baylor features a pair of high-scoring guards in Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou will be a challenge for the Sun Devils, with the road setting being another factor in making this an unlikely win on paper.

@ TCU: 23.2% Chance to Win

TCU tends to be a much more disciplined team on defense, which makes this a tasking contest for the Sun Devils.

Utah: 68.7% Chance to Win

Utah is currently at the very bottom of the Big 12, although Arizona State nearly dropped the game between the two last week.

Don McHenry has potential to factor in as a game-changer once again, but ASU has the upper hand at this current moment.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) looks over at the officials during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kansas: 17.3% Chance to Win

Arizona State has had much success against Kansas over the last 10 years, although the Jayhawks are headlined by star freshman Darryn Peterson, as well as an incredibly talented supporting cast.

@ Iowa State: 3.9% Chance to Win

Iowa State is incredibly challenging to defeat in any setting, but especially at the Hilton Colliseum. This is likely accurate as far as being listed as Arizona State's least likely victory out of the seven remaining contests.

Overall Record: 14-17 (5-13 Big 12)

