Grading Performances of Both Arizona State Basketball Coaches This Season

TEMPE -- Arizona State basketball has frequently taken a backseat to the football program over the last several decades.

Whether it's been under Frank Kush, Bruce Snyder, Todd Graham, or Kenny Dillingham, Sun Devil football has almost always taken precedence.

Both the men's and women's programs have flashed promise to varying degrees over the last two decades, with stars such as James Harden, as well as NCAA tournament appearances to show for growth in the basketball department.

Bobby Hurley

Hurley came into the season with his back against the wall after suffering a tenure-worst 13-20 record in the 2024-25 season.

Star players such as guard Joson Sanon and F/C Jayden Quaintance departed after the season as well, making the performance of this team all the more vital.

The 11th-year head coach took a different approach to roster-building this season, as he leaned into targeting unheralded mid-major stars, as well as talented international players that have been overlooked for some time.

This approach has worked better than many anticipated, as the Sun Devils remain within striking distance to return to the NCAA tournament behind a more refined coaching staff, center Massamba Diop breaking out as a true star, and Hurley generally managing games well despite the team facing extensive injuries once again.

Overall, Hurley has done a quality job, and that should be recognized as such.

Grade: B

Molly Miller

The Arizona State women's basketball program had been in a stagnant state for much of the 2020's decade, as they had mustered just 53 wins from 2020-21 to 24-25.

The hire of Miller in March of last year created an apparent shift in philosophy surrounding the program, with designs of returning to what the program was doing in the Charli Turner Thorne years a quality blueprint for what might come.

The lady Sun Devils were picked to finish 11th in the Big 12 in the preseason poll - while they still might finish there, it appears quite unlikely. Miller has exceeded all expectations in year one, as Arizona State is off to a 16-2 start that has been predicated on hard-nosed defense, tight rotations, and impeccable in-game management, particularly in tightly contested games.

There are very few areas in which Miller's performance can be nitpicked - it appears as if the Sun Devils are NCAA tournament bound for the first time since the 2018-19 season, and that a consistently competitive program is here to stay.

Grade: A+

