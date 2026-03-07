The Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball are heading into one of the biggest games of their season. On Saturday afternoon, they will face the No. 6 ranked Iowa State Cyclone in the final game of the regular season.

For Arizona State, this game means a lot more than just finishing the schedule. It could play a huge role in whether the team earns a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Right now, the Sun Devils are sitting right on the edge of the tournament bubble. Arizona State is currently just outside the field. Because of that, every win matters, and beating a top-10 team like Iowa State would make a major statement.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) looks over at the officials during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Season Full of Big Moments

Arizona State’s season has been full of ups and downs, but there have been some impressive wins along the way. The Sun Devils have beaten strong teams like the Texas Longhorns and the Kansas Jayhawks, which shows they can compete with top programs.

They have also picked up important conference wins against teams like the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Cincinnati Bearcats. At the same time, there have been a few missed opportunities. Close losses and a tough defeat against the Oregon State Beavers men's basketball team earlier in the season hurt their overall resume.

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts on the sideline during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Because of those moments, the Sun Devils now need a big win to strengthen their chances.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) drives to the basket against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Iowa State Will Be a Tough Test

Of course, beating Iowa State will not be easy. The Cyclones have been one of the best teams in the Big 12 Conference this year.

They are led by players like Tamin Lipsey, who brings energy on both ends of the floor. Iowa State also has a deep roster filled with experienced players who know how to win tough games. Their head coach, T. J. Otzelberger, deserves a lot of credit as well. His teams are known for playing hard defense and staying disciplined throughout the game.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

On top of that, the game will be played on Iowa State’s home court during senior day, which will make the atmosphere even more intense.

ASU Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) celebrates with fans after their 70-60 win over the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Players Who Could Make the Difference

If Arizona State wants to pull off the upset, several players will need to step up, with several out and some questionable about whether they will be on the court.

Guard Moe Odum has been one of the team’s most important players all season and will likely need another big performance. In the frontcourt, players like Massamba Diop and Santiago Trouet will have the tough task of battling Iowa State’s physical lineup.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) makes a jumper during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Head coach Bobby Hurley will also need the team ready to compete from the opening tip.

A Moment That Could Define the Season

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

At this point in the year, every game matters, but this one feels especially important. A win over a top-10 team would give Arizona State a huge boost heading into the conference tournament .

More importantly, it could give them the momentum and the resume boost they need to stay alive in the race for March Madness. For the Sun Devils, this game isn’t just the end of the regular season. It could be the moment that keeps their season going.