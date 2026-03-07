Arizona State Gets One Last Chance for Statement Win
The Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball are heading into one of the biggest games of their season. On Saturday afternoon, they will face the No. 6 ranked Iowa State Cyclone in the final game of the regular season.
For Arizona State, this game means a lot more than just finishing the schedule. It could play a huge role in whether the team earns a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Right now, the Sun Devils are sitting right on the edge of the tournament bubble. Arizona State is currently just outside the field. Because of that, every win matters, and beating a top-10 team like Iowa State would make a major statement.
A Season Full of Big Moments
Arizona State’s season has been full of ups and downs, but there have been some impressive wins along the way. The Sun Devils have beaten strong teams like the Texas Longhorns and the Kansas Jayhawks, which shows they can compete with top programs.
They have also picked up important conference wins against teams like the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Cincinnati Bearcats. At the same time, there have been a few missed opportunities. Close losses and a tough defeat against the Oregon State Beavers men's basketball team earlier in the season hurt their overall resume.
Because of those moments, the Sun Devils now need a big win to strengthen their chances.
Iowa State Will Be a Tough Test
Of course, beating Iowa State will not be easy. The Cyclones have been one of the best teams in the Big 12 Conference this year.
They are led by players like Tamin Lipsey, who brings energy on both ends of the floor. Iowa State also has a deep roster filled with experienced players who know how to win tough games. Their head coach, T. J. Otzelberger, deserves a lot of credit as well. His teams are known for playing hard defense and staying disciplined throughout the game.
On top of that, the game will be played on Iowa State’s home court during senior day, which will make the atmosphere even more intense.
Players Who Could Make the Difference
If Arizona State wants to pull off the upset, several players will need to step up, with several out and some questionable about whether they will be on the court.
Guard Moe Odum has been one of the team’s most important players all season and will likely need another big performance. In the frontcourt, players like Massamba Diop and Santiago Trouet will have the tough task of battling Iowa State’s physical lineup.
Head coach Bobby Hurley will also need the team ready to compete from the opening tip.
A Moment That Could Define the Season
At this point in the year, every game matters, but this one feels especially important. A win over a top-10 team would give Arizona State a huge boost heading into the conference tournament.
More importantly, it could give them the momentum and the resume boost they need to stay alive in the race for March Madness. For the Sun Devils, this game isn’t just the end of the regular season. It could be the moment that keeps their season going.
Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.