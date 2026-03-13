Graham Rossini Faces Most Important Test as Arizona State AD
TEMPE -- The Arizona State men's basketball head coach position is now officially open for the first time since March of 2015, when Bobby Hurley was officially hired a month later.
The coaching search for the program is now officially underway, with AD Graham Rossini facing his second major hiring process in as many years after hiring Molly Miller to be the leader of the women's basketball program.
Rossini now faces immense pressure to make the correct hire to lead a program that has much potential as they continue to adapt to a new conference - follow what is going on in the early stages of the process below.
Rossini Speaks About How Job is Developing
Rossini spoke with Braiden Bell shortly after the decision to move on from Hurley, where the two sides pushed through a Q&A in regards to the search.
The job has already garnered interest from "successful head coaches, ready assistants, people with NBA backgrounds." Rossini believes that the program has positioned itself to be a "destination" program moving forward - citing the impending $100 million renovation of Desert Financial Arena, the chance to compete in the Big 12, and location as potential drawing points.
The top candidates are expected to be Randy Bennett, Josh Schertz, Jace Coburn, Jerrod Calhoun, and Eric Olen, although Elevate - the search firm that has been hired to aid in the process - has potential to suggest other names.
Rossini's confidence in finding a high-quality candidate does certainly lend credence to the hopes that NIL efforts, facility upgrades, and other key areas will be made a top priority moving forward, and the process could very well come to a conclusion by the end of the month.
How Fast Will Process Progress?
Outside of finding the ideal candidate, there is pressure on Rossini to make the ultimate call in the near future.
The transfer portal officially opens up on April 7 - the day after the season officially ends - which doesn't give the program much time to pivot without a head coach/staff in place to carry out a defined vision. Current Sun Devils will also have the ability to enter the portal in lieu of Hurley's departure - retaining the infrastructure of the 2025-26 season will likely be of paramount importance.
Ultimately, expect Rossini to continue a track record that has been overwhelmingly positive over the last two years, and for an inspiring hire to be made within the next two weeks.
