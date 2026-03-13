Graham Rossini Faces Most Important Test as Arizona State AD

TEMPE -- The Arizona State men's basketball head coach position is now officially open for the first time since March of 2015, when Bobby Hurley was officially hired a month later.

The coaching search for the program is now officially underway, with AD Graham Rossini facing his second major hiring process in as many years after hiring Molly Miller to be the leader of the women's basketball program.

Feb 7, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Saint Louis Billikens head coach Josh Schertz talks with forward Ishan Sharma (9) during a time out in the first half against the La Salle Explorers at Chaifetz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Rossini now faces immense pressure to make the correct hire to lead a program that has much potential as they continue to adapt to a new conference - follow what is going on in the early stages of the process below.

Rossini Speaks About How Job is Developing

Rossini spoke with Braiden Bell shortly after the decision to move on from Hurley, where the two sides pushed through a Q&A in regards to the search.

The job has already garnered interest from "successful head coaches, ready assistants, people with NBA backgrounds." Rossini believes that the program has positioned itself to be a "destination" program moving forward - citing the impending $100 million renovation of Desert Financial Arena, the chance to compete in the Big 12, and location as potential drawing points.

Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini speaks to Michelle Gardner, ASU sports reporter for The Arizona Republic, as the countdown to the NCAA Women's Final Four begins at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Feb. 24, 2026. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The top candidates are expected to be Randy Bennett, Josh Schertz, Jace Coburn, Jerrod Calhoun, and Eric Olen, although Elevate - the search firm that has been hired to aid in the process - has potential to suggest other names.

Rossini's confidence in finding a high-quality candidate does certainly lend credence to the hopes that NIL efforts, facility upgrades, and other key areas will be made a top priority moving forward, and the process could very well come to a conclusion by the end of the month.

How Fast Will Process Progress?

Outside of finding the ideal candidate, there is pressure on Rossini to make the ultimate call in the near future.

The transfer portal officially opens up on April 7 - the day after the season officially ends - which doesn't give the program much time to pivot without a head coach/staff in place to carry out a defined vision. Current Sun Devils will also have the ability to enter the portal in lieu of Hurley's departure - retaining the infrastructure of the 2025-26 season will likely be of paramount importance.

Nov 7, 2009; Tempe, AZ, USA; General view of the exterior of the Wells Fargo Arena on the campus of Arizona State. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ultimately, expect Rossini to continue a track record that has been overwhelmingly positive over the last two years, and for an inspiring hire to be made within the next two weeks.