Future of Coaching Search Next Major Focus for Arizona State Basketball

TEMPE -- The Bobby Hurley era seems to be coming to a close at Arizona State.

The Sun Devils' lopsided - loss to Iowa State in the second round of the Big 12 tournament put any hopes of making a last-ditch NCAA tournament push to rest - also likely ending the 11-year run of Hurley at the helm.

Now, AD Graham Rossini is likely to be tasked with moving forward with. decision that will shape the trajectory of the program moving forward - follow what's next for Arizona State below with ASU on SI.

Hurley's Contributions Must be Recognized

While the lopsided defeat to end the season will leave a bitter taste on the campaign for fans, there's little denying that Hurley largely had a positive impact in Tempe.

Aspects of the program that were out of Hurley's control - including the COVID-19 pandemic and ASU's late entrance to being competivie in the NIL sphere - halted what was real positive momentum that got crafted from 2015-2020. Desert Financial Arena was electric on many nights before the turn of the decade, and the Sun Devils were truly building something that was significant in the Pac-12.

Hurley's likely departure from Tempe ends with the New Jersey native being near the top of program history in wins, while also taking them to three different NCAA tournament appearances - which is quite strong when in the know of Arizona State's history in men's basketball.

Ultimately, there were ups-and-downs, but Hurley loved the program. The passion was undeniable and his legacy has potential to ultimately be remembered in a positive light.

What Does Arizona State do Next?

AD Graham Rossini will be tasked with making another consequential hire in his two-year tenure in the position once the expected move is made official.

There will likely be a lengthy list of candidates in the mix - with Rossini already reportedly being prepared, as Chris Karpman shared that the AD had already found a search firm to assist with the hire. Arizona State could go a number of ways, including hiring a younger coach such as Utah State's Jerrod Calhoun. They have the ability to hire a seasoned veteran such as Saint Mary's Randy Bennett - an Arizona native - to oversee a transitionary period from within the program. There's even potential to hire away Grand Canyon's Bryce Drew, which would be the second coach that the Sun Devils have poached from the program in as many years.

