Potential Arizona State Basketball Opening Could Garner Real Interest

TEMPE -- Tuesday night's game for the Arizona State Sun Devils marks the final home contest of the 2025-26 season - and perhaps the final home game of Bobby Hurley's 11-season tenure at the helm.

The widely held belief is that Hurley will not be handed a contract extension following the season, as his contract is set to expire in June - although nothing is confirmed one way or the other to this point.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports believes that the Sun Devils' job is all but set to be vacant in the weeks ahead - with some optimism that the allure of the job will open up some interesting possibilities during the potential job search.

Arizona State Job is Reportedly Sneaky Attractive

"There is no doubt here. Bobby Hurley is coaching out the string at Arizona State on the final year of his contract and will leave Tempe after 11 seasons. All told, Hurley is the second-best ASU coach in history both in terms of total wins and NCAA Tournament appearances (he made runs in 2018, 2019 and 2023). It's time for a change, and agents in the industry have been bracing for the vacancy for essentially a year. The job might not be in the top half of power-conference programs, but even in spite of that, I get the sense this opening will attract some viable and interesting candidates due to having low-level expectations in a good location."

Off the top of everything - the notion that expectations are low is potentially valid at the moment, but that absolutely has potential to change as a widespread effort to elevate athletics under AD Graham Rossini has taken center stage. Arizona State is historically a challenging job for men's basketball, but there have been signs of a potential program breakout over the last 20 years - does being a member of the Big 12 open the door more?

Location is another major topic of conversation, as Tempe is seen as one of the premier destinations west of the Mississippi - a warm-weather destination that is slated to be a recruiting hotbed and a place to build something potentially special long-term.

Beyond the two areas mentioned above, the home arena (Desert Financial Arena) is set to undergo major renovations, while there is certainly potential for Rossini to push an effort to boost NIL in the years to come. Competing in the backdrop of an elite conference in the Big 12 is another major drawing point for rising coaches in the sport.

Who would potentially be candidates that are attainable?

Arizona State's Potential Coaching Candidates

There are currently four rising coaches through the mid-major pipeline that Rossini should absolutely kick the tires on. Josh Schertz of Saint Louis won over 300 games at division two Lincoln Memorial before rebuilding Indiana State and Saint Louis into legitimate mid-major powers in a short time. Travis Steele of Miami (OH) is a young, energetic coach that is currently leading the only undefeated team in division one. New Mexico head coach Eric Olen has over a decade of track record in regards to winning at a high level in division one, while Utah State's Jerrod Calhoun potentially makes the most sense of the group.

Veteran head coaches in Saint Mary's Randy Bennett and Creighton's Greg McDermott are also viable candidates at the surface. Bennett is a native of Arizona, now has an incentive to leave Saint Mary's due to Gonzaga leaving the WCC, and would have a high ceiling with more resources, while McDermott has been linked to ASU for roughly one year now. the concern with McDermott is that the arrangement may not be a long-term one, so a several-year commitment may need to take place.

Grand Canyon's Bryce Drew serves as an "obvious" selection, as Drew took both Valparaiso and Vanderbilt to the NCAA tournament before taking the Antelopes to the next level over the last several seasons.

