Sun Devils Heating Up With Four-Star 2027 Cornerback

Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State continue to find success on the 2027 recruiting trail. Not only have the Sun Devils already secured commitments from two elite prospects, but they are also making progress with several other talented recruits.

One of those recruits is a four-star cornerback who recently named Arizona State as one of the programs that have stood out in his recruitment process so far.

Arizona State Standing Out in Four-Star 2027 CB's Recruitment

For the last few months, Arizona State has been pursuing Evan Mack, a four-star cornerback from Crean Lutheran High School in Long Beach, California, initially extending an offer to him in May.

Throughout the fall, Mack's recruitment has continued to gain momentum, and he now holds offers from multiple Power Four programs. He's rated among the top recruits in the 2027 class, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 270 overall player in the country, the No. 29 cornerback, and the No. 23 player from California.

While many teams are interested in the four-star cornerback, Mack recently told Rivals' Greg Biggins that five programs are standing out in his recruitment right now: Arizona State, Arizona, UCLA, USC, and Washington.

“I would say the schools showing the most interest are Arizona, Washington, ASU, USC and UCLA," Mack told Biggins. "All of those schools made me feel like a priority the moment I stepped on campus and it felt like every coach on staff, even the offensive coaches let me know that I was a priority.”

Arizona State hosted Mack in Tempe for a game-day visit this season, and he told Biggins he hopes to take an official visit with the Sun Devils this spring, along with other programs, before making a final decision.

“I want to get back to Arkansas, ASU, Washington, Arizona, USC, and UCLA,” Mack told Biggins. “I also want to see Miami and also take an official visit there as well."

Mack doesn't have an offical commtiment date yet, but he did tell Biggins that he wants to make a decision by the end of the spring. He also noted that he won't rush his commitment and will ensure that he picks the best school for him.

“The best case scenario for me, I would like to commit by the end of spring,” Mack told Biggins. “I’m not going to rush it though. I want to take my time, weigh all my options and then make the best decision for myself.”

While Mack's recruitment is still wide open for the most part, it appears that Arizona State has made a solid impression on the young cornerback. If the Sun Devils can get him on campus for an official visit this spring, they should have a solid shot at landing the four-star.

