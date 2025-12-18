Arizona State Standing Out in Three-Star 2027 OL's Recruitment

Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham are off to a great start on the 2027 recruiting trail, already securing commitments from two four-star prospects and making significant progress on several other recruits.

One of those recruits is a three-star offensive lineman from Hawaii who recently named the Sun Devils as one of the programs standing out in his recruitment so far.

ASU Making Progress on Three-Star Offensive Lineman

Isaiah Bertola, a three-star offensive lineman from Farrington High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, has been one of Arizona State's top 2027 targets throughout his recruitment. The Sun Devils have been pursuing him for nearly a year, initially extending an offer to him back in January.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Bertola has received interest from several Division I programs, holding offers from schools like Arizona, SMU, and Michigan State, he recently told Rivals' Greg Biggins that Arizona State and BYU are the two teams that have stood out to him the most so far.

“BYU and ASU are the schools recruiting me the hardest right now,” Bertola told Biggins. “I visited BYU during the season and really liked it there.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As Bertola notes, BYU is the only school he has visited so far in his recruitment. However, the three-star offensive lineman told Biggins that he plans to take trips with Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, and Michigan State this spring.

“I want to visit ASU, Arizona, Cal and Michigan State,” Bertola told Biggins. “I loved it at BYU but I want to see some other schools and see where the best all around fit is for me and my family."

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) in action against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

If the Sun Devils can get him on campus in Tempe for an official visit this summer, they should be in a strong position to land Bertola. He would be a solid addition to Arizona State's 2027 class, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 379 overall player in the country, the No. 32 offensive tackle, and the No. 2 prospect from Hawaii.

Bertola told Biggins that he doesn't know when he'll make a decision and might wait until his senior season at Farrington. However, he did clarify that he doesn't want to wait too long and will commit to a school when he feels ready.

“I want to keep my options open right now so I’ll likely wait until my senior year to make my decision," Bertola said. "At the same time, I don’t want to wait too long once I find the right fit so I think after I see a few more schools, I’ll have a better idea of what I want to do.”

If Dillingham and his staff continue to make progress in Bertola's recruitment throughout the spring and summer, there is a strong chance the Sun Devils will secure a commitment from the three-star offensive lineman.

