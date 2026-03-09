Arizona State Can't Cap Off Regular Season Notably

The Arizona State Sun Devils ended their regular season with a tough loss to the Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball, falling 86–65. For about the first 25 minutes, Arizona State looked competitive and even held a small lead late in the game.

At one point, the Sun Devils were ahead 44–41. However, the momentum quickly shifted. Iowa State went on a huge run and pulled away during the final stretch of the game. The Cyclones outscored Arizona State by a large margin over the last 15 minutes, turning a close contest into a lopsided result.

ASU Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley greets his senior players at mid-court before their game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even with the loss, Arizona State finished the regular season with a 16–15 record and went 7–11 in the Big 12 Conference. Before the season began, many people expected the Sun Devils to struggle in the conference. Instead, they proved they could compete with several strong teams.

Mar 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maurice Odum (5) is defended by Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Fighting for Tournament Hope

Now the focus shifts to the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament . Arizona State enters the tournament as the No. 12 seed, which means its path will not be easy. If the Sun Devils want to keep their hopes alive for the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, they will likely need to win multiple games.

Some analysts believe that reaching 18 wins could at least put Arizona State into the conversation for an at-large bid. However, with 15 losses already on the record, the margin for error is very small. That means every game in the conference tournament becomes extremely important.

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maurice Odum (5) looks to pass against Baylor Bears guard Isaac Williams (10) during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

First Challenge: Baylor

Arizona State’s first matchup will be against the Baylor Bears. The two teams already played recently, with Baylor winning a close game 73–68 in Waco.

The Bears sit towards the bottom of the Big 12 Standings, but have talented players such as Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) passes against Cincinnati during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Possible Rematch with Iowa State

If Arizona State defeats Baylor, it would likely face Iowa State again in the next round. That would give the Sun Devils another shot at the team that just beat them to end the regular season.

A win in that game would be huge because Iowa State is ranked among the top teams in the country. Beating them on a neutral court would count as a major resume boost.

Mar 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) goes to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) defends during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Road Only Gets Harder

If Arizona State somehow wins those first two games, the road would only get more difficult. Teams like the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Arizona Wildcats could be waiting later in the tournament.

That means the Sun Devils would need to play their best basketball of the season for several days in a row.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A Defining Week Ahead

At this point, Arizona State’s season could go in two very different directions. The team could lose early in the tournament, ending its season. Or they could catch momentum and make an unexpected run.

Either way, the Big 12 Tournament will likely decide how this season is remembered for Arizona State basketball.