Sun Devils to Host Talented 2027 Linebacker on Visit
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have been making waves in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle in recent weeks, as the Sun Devils continue to compete for several of the nation’s top prospects.
One of those prospects is a talented three-star linebacker from Missouri, who is reportedly expected to travel to Tempe this spring for a visit with the Sun Devils.
Throughout his recruitment, Arizona State has been targeting Marshaun Ivy, a three-star linebacker from Cardinal Ritter College Prep in Saint Louis, Missouri. The Sun Devils first offered him in May 2025 and have been actively pursuing him since.
Ivy is one of the top prospects in the 2027 class, and several programs are pursuing him. As he gets closer to making a decision, Rivals’ Greg Smith reported that the young linebacker plans to take spring visits to some of his top schools, including one to Arizona State.
While there hasn’t been a date set for Ivy’s trip to Tempe, Smith reported that it’s one of six visits the 6’3”, 220-pound linebacker will make this spring, as he also plans to travel to Kentucky, Miami, Missouri, Nebraska, and Oklahoma.
Getting Ivy on campus for a spring visit will be a key step in Arizona State’s pursuit of him, as it will allow Dillingham and his staff to strengthen their relationship with the four-star linebacker and improve their standing in his recruitment.
Arizona State lost a lot of linebacker depth this offseason, and upgrading the position in the 2027 cycle is a priority for Dillingham and company. Ivy would be a fantastic addition to the Sun Devils’ class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 510 overall player nationally, the No. 37 linebacker, and the No. 4 prospect in Missouri.
As of now, there’s no clear frontrunner in Ivy’s recruitment, but Arizona State will still face competition from several programs for him. Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives Missouri the best chance to land him, and it will be hard for any program to beat his home-state school.
While Ivy hasn’t set a commitment date, his spring visits will likely be a key factor in his decision. If the Sun Devils can continue making progress with him over the next few months and impress him during his upcoming trip to Tempe, they should be able to establish themselves as serious contenders for one of the nation’s top linebackers.
