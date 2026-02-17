Sun Devils to Host Talented 2027 Linebacker on Visit

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have been making waves in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle in recent weeks, as the Sun Devils continue to compete for several of the nation’s top prospects.

One of those prospects is a talented three-star linebacker from Missouri, who is reportedly expected to travel to Tempe this spring for a visit with the Sun Devils.

3-Star 2027 Linebacker Expected to Visit Arizona State

Throughout his recruitment, Arizona State has been targeting Marshaun Ivy, a three-star linebacker from Cardinal Ritter College Prep in Saint Louis, Missouri. The Sun Devils first offered him in May 2025 and have been actively pursuing him since.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Ivy is one of the top prospects in the 2027 class, and several programs are pursuing him. As he gets closer to making a decision, Rivals’ Greg Smith reported that the young linebacker plans to take spring visits to some of his top schools, including one to Arizona State.

While there hasn’t been a date set for Ivy’s trip to Tempe, Smith reported that it’s one of six visits the 6’3”, 220-pound linebacker will make this spring, as he also plans to travel to Kentucky, Miami, Missouri, Nebraska, and Oklahoma.

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Getting Ivy on campus for a spring visit will be a key step in Arizona State’s pursuit of him, as it will allow Dillingham and his staff to strengthen their relationship with the four-star linebacker and improve their standing in his recruitment.

Arizona State lost a lot of linebacker depth this offseason, and upgrading the position in the 2027 cycle is a priority for Dillingham and company. Ivy would be a fantastic addition to the Sun Devils’ class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 510 overall player nationally, the No. 37 linebacker, and the No. 4 prospect in Missouri.

Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) and Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Jordan Crook (8) celebrate in the second quarter between Arizona State Sun Devils and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

As of now, there’s no clear frontrunner in Ivy’s recruitment, but Arizona State will still face competition from several programs for him. Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives Missouri the best chance to land him, and it will be hard for any program to beat his home-state school.

While Ivy hasn’t set a commitment date, his spring visits will likely be a key factor in his decision. If the Sun Devils can continue making progress with him over the next few months and impress him during his upcoming trip to Tempe, they should be able to establish themselves as serious contenders for one of the nation’s top linebackers.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .

Please follow us on X when you click right here , as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!