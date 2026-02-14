ASU to Host Elite 2027 Cornerback on Official Visit
It’s hard to point to a more active program in the 2027 recruiting cycle than Arizona State. Under head coach Kenny Dillingham, the Sun Devils have already secured commitments from three talented prospects and are actively pursuing several more.
One of Arizona State’s top targets throughout the 2027 cycle has been a four-star cornerback and a top-150 overall player in the class, who recently announced he would take an official visit (OV) with the Sun Devils in June.
Four-Star 2027 Cornerback Schedules Official Visit with Sun Devils
Throughout his recruitment, Arizona State has been targeting Jerry Outhouse Jr., a four-star cornerback from North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas. The Sun Devils initially offered him in January 2025, hosted him in Tempe for an unofficial visit in October, and in November, he named them one of his final 10 schools.
Since making Outhouse’s top 10, Arizona State has remained a contender in his recruitment, and Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman recently reported that the young cornerback would travel to Tempe from June 19 to June 21 for an OV with the Sun Devils.
His trip to Tempe is one of five he has scheduled for this summer, as he will also take OVs with UCLA, Florida, Texas Tech, and Georgia.
Outhouse is one of the top defensive back prospects in the country and would be a fantastic addition to the Sun Devils’ 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 123 overall player nationally, the No. 11 cornerback, and the No. 19 prospect in the state of Texas.
While Arizona State has been in the mix for Outhouse throughout his recruitment, it’s going to be hard for the Sun Devils to pull him out of his home state. Texas Tech has long been the frontrunner for the four-star cornerback, and Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives the Red Raiders an 87.8% chance of landing him.
Still, getting him on campus for an OV gives Dillingham and his staff one final chance to make a push for Outhous, and with Tempe being his final stop, the Sun Devils could sway his decision.
Outhouse hasn’t set a commitment date, but he will likely make his decision shortly after his stretch of OVs this summer.
If Arizona State can continue to make progress with him over the coming months and finish his recruitment with a strong OV, the Sun Devils should have a real chance to land one of the top cornerbacks in the 2027 class.
