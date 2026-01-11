Arizona State's Injury Situation Updated After Kansas State Victory

TEMPE -- The losing streak that extended to three weeks is no more for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The 2025-26 rendition of the program snapped a four-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon in a triumphant 87-84 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats. The Sun Devils put together an exceptional second-half performance, winning their first Big 12 contest in the process - this was despite only seeing Moe Odum, Anthony "Pig" Johnson, Santiago Trouet, Allen Mukeba, Massamba Diop, Andrija Grbovic, and Noah Meeusen take the court.

Injury issues have persisted throughout the team since the summer in an unfortunate twist on head coach Bobby Hurley's roster construction strategy - the head coach addressed questions surrounding the status of a pair of key players following the game.

Injury Timeline for Key Rotation Players Revealed

Hurley was asked about the status of guard Bryce Ford - who missed his third game out of the last five due to a persisting injury that was initially suffered in the win over Northern Arizona on December 9, while forward Marcus Adams Jr. missed his second straight game.

"Bryce is such a warrior, and just feels so badly for him personally, because he wants to be out here so bad, like he, he's, he's probably our hardest worker. Like the whole summer, never missed a workout. And the end of that Northern Arizona game really was, was, was a tough situation to land like that, and so he's kind of day to day, and we're just gonna keep getting him treatment, keep hopefully he'll keep progressing, and then we'll see. I'm not sure if it's Arizona or if it's Houston, but he's getting closer Marcus might be a little bit, a little bit longer. This could be more like seven to 10 days."

Ford has been one of the steadiest players on the team this season, leading the team in three-point percentage amongst players with steady volume (38.8%), while also arguably being the best player on the floor in a pair of victories.

ASU Sun Devils forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) drives past Oregon State Beavers guard Josiah Lake II (2) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Dec. 21, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adams started finding a groove in the December 6 win over Oklahoma after requiring time to get re-integrated into the offense following missing much of the month leading up to the season due to a lower-body injury. He struggled in the first conference battle against Colorado, and was also out of the loss to Brigham Young on Wednesday - likely signifying that he wasn't playing at close to 100%.

The Sun Devils return to action on Wednesday night - when they take on #1 ranked Arizona in Tucson.

