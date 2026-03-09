Why 2025-26 Season Was Overall Success for Arizona State
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils sit at 16-15 heading into the Big 12 tournament opener against Baylor on Tuesday morning, which has widely been categorized as a major victory when bringing preseason expectations into the fold at face value.
While ASU did overachieve by many accounts, they also went 7-13 over the final months of the season after starting with a 9-2 record, serving as a flip side to the optimism.
Arizona State on SI makes three vital arguments as to why the 2025-26 season should be seen as a success despite facing roadblocks along the way.
Future ASU Building Blocks Already on Roster
Many believe the days ahead will be the swan song for head coach Bobby Hurley.
If this is indeed in fact the end for Hurley, there is potential for the 54-year-old head coach to leave behind numerous players for the next coach to carry over into the 2026-27 season - including center Massamba Diop, forward Santiago Trouet, and guard Noah Meeusen.
All three have served as difference-makers over the course of this season, and there is a clear path foundationally to field a team that has the ability to reach the 68-team tournament a year from now.
ASU Proved They Can Compete in Big 12
The Sun Devils had a rough first go-around in the Big 12 - arguably the premier conference in college basketball - going just 4-16 in league play and bowing out of the first round of the conference tournament.
The second season in the conference proved to be much more fruitful, as the Sun Devils defeated Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and Kansas to prove that they have the ability to compete with the best on a year-to-year basis.
Sun Devils on Cusp of Program Progression
This is potentially the area that faces the most variation moving forward, as the potential hire that is made by AD Graham Rossini will go far towards determining how sustainable this is.
Hurley has proved that Arizona State has the potential to be activated despite optically possessing fewer resources compared to other power-program competitors. The potential incoming coach would have a blueprint to build an instant competitor - balancing continuity/system fit with high-level talent.
There are also other potentially exciting developments that might sprout out of the season, including the potential for James Harden to contribute to the program and the confirmed renovations that will take place at Desert Financial Arena that are set to begin in May.
