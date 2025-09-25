Arizona State Kicker Earns Unique Honor
TEMPE -- Yet another Arizona State player has earned a key honor in the midst of the 2025 season.
Kicker Jesus Gomez has secured his second award of the week after also winning Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week for his game-winning kick against Baylor last Saturday - this time in the form of a Lou Groza Award 'Star of the Week' - this honor undeniably sets the senior up to garner attention from NFL scouts
Per official press release:
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - "Sun Devil football kicker Jesus Gomez received national recognition for his performance on Saturday.
College football’s top kicking award, Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, recognizes three of the top kickers each week from FBS division teams as the “Stars of the Week.” Gomez is one of their selections this week after lifting Arizona State to a 27-24 win over Baylor on the road to open Big 12 play."
Gomez transferred to Arizona State last December after being the primary kicker at Eastern Michigan for three seasons - playing a major role in Herm Edwards' firing in 2022, as he hit three field goals in the 30-21 Sun Devil defeat.
Now, the proficient kicker is following in the footsteps of great Sun Devil players at the position that have come before, such as Luis Zendejas and Zane Gonzalez - who at one point held the all-time points record for a collegiate player.
As for the week at hand, Gomez was listed as probable for the upcoming game against TCU - something that Kenny Dillingham stated was a precautionary measure.
"He's just been dealing with something for awhile. So our medical team - anytime somebody's dealing with anything, so no real issue, but obviously probable is likely to play, but there could be something that happens. So we just try to make sure we're accurate."
Expect the week four hero to return to the field on Friday night against TCU - with the potential to showcase his high-level ability once again.
