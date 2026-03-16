Join Our Bracket Challenge To Play Against the Experts

TEMPE -- The 2025-26 Arizona State men's basketball team will unfortunately not be participating in the NCAA tournament for the third consecutive season - but that doesn't mean there's no incentive for fans to skip out on filling out a bracket before the round of 64 takes place on Thursday.

There are several high-level Big 12 teams that are participating in the tournament - including teams the Sun Devils took down in Texas Tech and Kansas, as well as the program's bitter rival in the Arizona Wildcats.

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) drives to the basket around Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Read more about the SI bracket challenge, as well as some tips to better compete against the experts below.

Details on Bracket Challenge

You can sign up for free via this link to compete with the on SI experts and to have a chance to earn prizes as well.

This is a great opportunity to interact with fellow Sun Devil fans, compete with the beat writers that put in countless hours into covering the sport, and to further establish oneself into the ASU on SI community.

Follow key bracket picking tips below!

Bracket Picking Tips

There are on average 8.3 upsets per tournament. An "upset" is categorized as a team that is at least five seed lines lower that earns a victory. Pick roughly half of them to occur in the first round - with the 11-6 and 12-5 being the wisest picks when going by the numbers.

The 11-6 line appears to be the most sensible to attack this year when choosing upsets, as the 6-seed group this year is weaker on paper - whether due to injury or underperformance. VCU over North Carolina appears to be the likeliest of the group to happen, but watch out for NC State if they are to get over the Texas challenge in the play-in setting.

Pick Houston to win the South region. The Cougars have an optimal path to reach Indianapolis, as they are overwhelmingly likely to advance to the second round against an ideal matchup of Saint Mary's or Texas A&M. They would then get a vulnerable Illinois squad if the higher seed theory comes into play. The presumption is that the Cougars would take on Florida in the elite eight, although Vanderbilt has a sneaky chance to make a run.