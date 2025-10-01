What Arizona State Must Fix Before Facing Utah Next
In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at what Arizona State coaches and DL Prince Dorbah had to say about the Utah Utes following Tuesday's practice.
To listen to today's podcast, view below.
Below is a partial transcript of the exchange between Kenny Dillingham and media following practice.
On Coaching Staff Complimenting Each Other
"Yeah. I mean, I think him (DL coach Diron Reynolds) and Vince have conflicting personalities a lot on the field. So that's what you want. You want guys who you know they're not, you know, copy paste of each other. You want guys with different personalities, different backgrounds, because they can add value in different ways.
If everybody is the same, or if everybody comes from the same coaching tree or the same system, or the same way or beliefs, then you're going to get stagnant. So I want people around me that are like, What are you doing, going for that? Why did you do this? Or how are we coaching this? Why do you do it that way? That's how you become better, because you have good conversations."
On Difference Between 2024 and 2025 Teams
"You know, we're not the same team. You know, we have the resilience and the confidence. I think last year's team was a little more fun. Little more vocal, and this year's team, you could probably see, you know, the resilience more than here, where it's more like a calming resilience. And I don't know if that's just because our guys have confidence, whereas before, they were trying to, like, force the confidence. Now they may just have it, or if it's just different personalities. So I think we still have that resilience. We just have a little bit different personality of a team."
On TE Group Stepping Up
"Yeah, it's great. I mean, that'll play to your players strengths, and right now, they're one of our strengths, which is good, you know, hopefully we get some guys back, which I'll talk about next week, and stuff like that, that'll help us play to more strengths. Right now, we're pretty limited with personnel groupings. Hopefully we'll be able to expand upon that."
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over TCU here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
