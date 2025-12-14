Kenny Dillingham Discusses Recent Development at Utah

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are in the midst of coaching carousel rumors in their own right at the moment - with rampant speculation surrounding head coach Kenny Dillingham being a prime target for the vacancy that recently opened up for the Michigan Wolverines.

Dillingham shut the rumors down - stating that whoever lands the Michigan job will be securing a great job - he was also asked about the news that broke on Friday surrounding longtime Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham stepping down after the Utes' bowl game.

Dillingham made a definitively positive statement around the departure after Arizona State's Saturday practice, even to the point of placing a label that very few coaches receive.

Whittingham is Massive Influence for Dillingham

"Very high respect for Kyle. Just unbelievable, unbelievable run. I mean, that's a guy who does not get enough credit that's could be the best coach in this generation, right? Definitely top five. In my mind, probably top three.

He doesn't get enough credit for what he did. He did something remarkable for a long time, and I don't think he gets enough credit for really being one of the best coaches of this era. And I can say that with a lot of confidence that from inside the industry or the people around he was one of the best coach in this era, and I don't think he gets enough flowers."

Whittingham took over Utah from Urban Meyer - inheriting a program that suddenly saw heightened expectations. The now 66-year old couldn't have done much of a better job, overseeing the program's transition to power conference football, as well as a conference title.

Dillingham surely hopes to continue leading Arizona State to the heights that Whittingham has for Utah over 20 years.

What Will be Different About ASU-Utah Matchups?

The Sun Devils and Utes are not set to square off during the 2026 season, which will be the first time the programs don't play one another since the 2020 season - and the second time since Utah joined the Pac-12 in 2011.

Utah already named defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley as the full-time head coach for the program moving forward, so it should be expected that minimal changes will be made in Salt Lake City, as Scalley is very much of the Whittingham coaching tree.

Arizona State and Utah are set to square off at some point during the 2027 season in Tempe.

Clouds form as the Arizona State Sun Devils take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 15, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .