Kenny Dillingham Discusses Preparing for Different Offenses
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are moving on from the 32-point loss they suffered to the Utah Utes last Saturday - the entire focus is now on seventh-ranked Texas Tech in what is a home battle this weekend.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham was asked on Wednesday as to whether he prefers to prepare for an unconventional offense (such as Utah) compared to a more Texas Tech style of offense - in which some would call traditional.
"I think it depends on, you know, you want to play conventional teams post buys and you want to play unconventional teams on short weeks. Because unconventional, like, when I say unconventional, I mean like, scheme of the weeks. Because if you give a "scheme of the week team" two weeks, well, you're gonna get two weeks of scheme that they rep for you."
Dillingham further explained the semantics of preparation following his initial thoughts.
"If you face a team who's gonna run mesh in tight zone two weeks, they're gonna run mesh in tight zone. Doesn't matter how much time. So I just think it depends on the team. Depends on you know, is that a good team to play off a buy versus a bad team to play off of by scheme teams. If you play them off a buy, it's not a big it's it's a bigger deal than non scheme teams. So every every team's a little different, either way you got to play them."
The comparison and contrast between these two offenses is incredibly fascinating - as is Dillingham's take on the difficulty of preparing for an offense like Utah through a bye week.
Although the Sun Devils got somewhat healthier over the off week, they also were forced to sit Sam Leavitt out, while Utah's unique offense under first-year OC Jason Beck and rising star quarterback Devon Dampier was able to spend two weeks preparing for the team's typically elite run defense.
As for Texas Tech - offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich is a rising star in the coaching ranks - boasting an offense that has two capable quarterbacks on roster, has propped up running back Cameron Dickey in recent weeks, and has produced eight different players that have caught touchdowns.
All in all, not all situations are created equal, and the Sun Devil program ultimately will put it all on the field in an effort to win a second consecutive Big 12 title.
