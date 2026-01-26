Arizona State Makes Top 8 For Talented 2027 Wide Receiver

Over the past few weeks, Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham have been highly active on the 2027 recruiting trail. Not only have the Sun Devils extended offers to several prospects, but they’ve also made progress with some of their top targets.

One of those targets is a three-star wide receiver from Texas who recently named Arizona State as one of his top eight schools.

Three-Star 2027 Wide Receiver Names ASU in Top 8

On Jan. 23, Braylon Lane, a three-star wide receiver from C.E. King High School in Houston, Texas, announced on X that he was down to eight schools, naming Arizona State alongside Houston, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State, TCU, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech.

The Sun Devils have been targeting Lane for several months, first extending an offer in May 2025. The young wideout is coming off a strong season at C.E. King, and Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 820 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 109 wide receiver, and the No. 109 prospect in Texas.

While Arizona State has been a contender for Lane throughout his recruiting process, it won’t be easy for the Sun Devils to pull him out of his home state, as several Texas schools have been making a push for him in recent months.

Despite Lane naming his top eight, his recruitment remains pretty wide open. Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives Houston the best chance of winning his recruitment at 9.9%, with Arizona State tied for fourth at 6.2%.

Throughout his tenure, Dillingham has built a strong recruiting pipeline in Texas and has found success when targeting players from the state. Although the Sun Devils will have to compete with several in-state programs for Lane, they should be well-positioned to land the three-star wide receiver.

The Sun Devils have already landed a talented wide receiver in the 2027 cycle, securing a December commitment from Nico Bland, a four-star pass catcher from California. If Arizona State were able to add Lane to their class, they’d be nearly set at the position for the rest of the cycle.

As of now, Lane hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision. If the Sun Devils can keep pushing for him over the next few weeks, they should have as good a chance as any of his top eight schools to land one of the top receivers in the 2027 class.

