Arizona State Lands Elite 2027 Wide Receiver
Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham have been making progress with several recruits during the 2027 recruiting cycle. The Sun Devils have been named as finalists for some elite prospects, but they were patiently waiting for their first commitment.
That commitment happened on Tuesday when an elite four-star wide receiver prospect committed to Arizona State, marking the Sun Devils' first significant win of the 2027 recruiting cycle.
2027 Four-Star Wide Receiver Commits to ASU
On Dec. 2, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on X that Nico Bland, a four-star wide receiver from Orange Lutheran High School in Chino Hills, California, was committing to Arizona State, choosing the Sun Devils over UCLA, Utah, and Washington.
Arizona State has been pursuing Bland throughout his recruitment, first extending an offer to him in May. The Sun Devils hosted him on campus for two game-day visits this fall during their matchups against TCU and Arizona last weekend.
While many programs were pursuing Bland, Arizona State ultimately became his top choice. Shortly after his commitment, Bland spoke with Rivals' Adam Gorney about his decision. He highlighted both Dillingham and Sun Devils' wide receiver coach Hines Ward as the key factors in his commitment.
- “Coach Dillingham and coach Hines Ward are great coaches and I just want to be developed the best and be coached by the best," Bland told Gorney.
The young wideout also mentioned that Ward has been in contact with him almost every week and that they are already considering using Bland's skill set in a way similar to Sun Devils' star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.
- “This whole season he’s been calling me and texting me every week just checking up on me," Bland told Gorney. "He watched my film and he’s already talking about what he can do to make me better. He compares me to Jordyn Tyson."
Bland is an elite addition to Arizona State's 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 188 overall player nationally, the No. 23 wide receiver, and the No. 20 prospect from California. At 6'1". 195 pounds, he already has the size to come in and make an immediate impact for the Sun Devils when he arrives on campus.
Arizona State has been patiently waiting for its first 2027 commitment, having made significant progress on several recruits over the last month. Landing a prospect of Bland's caliber to kick off the cycle should help Dillingham and the Sun Devils build momentum throughout the rest of it.
