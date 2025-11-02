Exploring How Arizona State Manages Rest of Season With Jeff Sims
TEMPE -- Arizona State QB Jeff Sims is the man of the hour in Tempe following a performance that helped the Sun Devils get over the finish line in what was a 24-19 victory over Iowa State on Saturday.
Sims accumulated 228 yards through the ground and was largely in control as a passer throughout the day - becoming a strength of the team around a plan of attack that was perfectly tailored to the senior.
Arizona State on SI explores how the Sun Devils should navigate the final three games of the season in pursuit of a spot in the Big 12 title game once again.
West Virginia
West Virginia's defense has struggled for a large majority of this season - outside of a game in which Rich Rodriguez's team held up fairly well in a loss to TCU.
This appears to be a prime opportunity to continue to push the same formula that worked against Iowa State - keep the plus-one prevalent all game, draw up routes to create separation for pass catchers such as Malik McClain, and perhaps return players such as Kyson Brown to add a layer to the potency of the offense.
Colorado
The Buffaloes' defense has looked hapless in the last two games - giving up 53 points to Utah and 52 points to Arizona.
Although there is potential for inclement weather in three weeks, this should be a game in which the Sun Devils navigate the matchup fairly seamlessly - especially if Jordyn Tyson returns.
This might even be a game in which OC Marcus Arroyo feels comfortable taking shots downfield early to set the tone, this is a factor that becomes even more intriguing following the recent breakouts of McClain, Jalen Moss, and Jaren Hamilton.
Arizona
The most important game of the season - regardless of how the Big 12 standings shake-up.
Arizona's defense has showed a bit more restraint in recent weeks, but haven't been able to consistently generate enough stops to defeat upper-tier teams in the league.
This is looking to shape up to be a game where the Sun Devils need to value field position, as Arizona QB Noah Fifita is enjoying a resurgent season and the offense as a whole has looked very good since the 39-14 loss to Iowa State a month ago.
The official return to play for the Sun Devils is November 15 - when the first of the final three games will be played against West Virginia.
