How Arizona State Can Overcome Potential Coordinator Losses
TEMPE -- While the Arizona State football team is focused on one game at a time in the 2025 season (seven games remain), there are serious conversations that may have to be had in the near future.
Among those is the very real potential that both OC Marcus Arroyo and DC Brian Ward either receive head coaching opportunities at the college level or get the chance to move up to the NFL.
The respected coaches are more than happy in Tempe and signed contract extensions last winter, but the potential for a departure is seemingly always looming.
Arizona State on SI explores the potential fallout of one (or both) departing - and how the program might look to rebound.
Coach Arroyo
- Arroyo's departure would be slightly trickier to maneuver - as the potential internal replacements (RB coach Shaun Aguano, TE coach Jason Mohns, WR coach Hines Ward) appear content to stay at their current posts. The other potential fallout is the potential necessity to hire a quarterbacks coach on top of bringing on a new coordinator.
- It's too early to speculate as to who might be a candidate from the outside, but it's very possible that Dillingham would have to look elsewhere to find a new leader of the offense.
- There is also the possibility that Dillingham re-takes playcalling duties and hires an OC as a procedural move to help with other parts of the game outside of calling games.
Coach Ward
- The most clear-cut move would be to promote Bryan Carrington to DC in this situation - although that may be perceived as a 'risky' move due to Carrington's youth. LB coach A.J. Cooper is also a potential option, while DL coach Diron Reynolds appears content in his current post.
- There is always the possibility that outside candidates are looked at, but the current power structure within Sun Devil football points to preferring continuity over making wholesale changes, despite several coaching staff members arriving in 2024.
- At the end of the day, Ward and Arroyo may opt to remain in Tempe. They are among the best-paid coordinators in the sport, have family established in the vicinity, and are both more than complimentary of the Phoenix metro area.
- Even if one or both were to depart, it's a very simple proposition to trust Dillingham to find the right replacement in the event of an exit.
