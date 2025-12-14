Arizona State Continues to Build Standout Quarterback Room

TEMPE -- Any doubt that had previously existed when it comes to the ability for Kenny Dillingham and Marcus Arroyo to recruit high-level players to the Arizona State program should be permanently quelled.

This comes as four-star 2027 quarterback recruit Weston Nielsen - a top 15 player at the position in the class - announced his commitment to play for Arizona State on Saturday. The Sun Devils fended off competition from as many as 14 other suitors, including SEC programs.

Nielsen serves as a symbol of how far the Arizona State program has come, as well as serving as a reminder that potentially losing out on one player won't define the program any longer.

Jake Fette

Fette is the consensus top player that is signed to the 2026 recruiting class.

The Del Valle (El Paso, Texas) product has scored over 100 touchdowns in his prep career - displaying dual threat capabilities that mirror Sam Leavitt in a way.

The senior is also expected to graduate early and enroll in the school in early 2026, which will allow for the incoming freshman to participate in spring practices.

There's little doubt that palpable anticipation surrounds Fette - is there a possibility that another true freshman starts week one of the season?

Cameron Dyer

Dyer is a soon-to-be redshirt freshman that was a four-star recruit in the 2025 class.

Dyer was considered the top player in the state of New Mexico, being categorized as an athlete, with Arizona State having designs of him playing wide receiver under coach Hines Ward.

However, a torn ACL in the New Mexico state championship game in late 2024, throwing a wrench in those plans. Since then, Dyer has worked tirelessly to return, and was officially cleared to return to game action for the November 1 game against Iowa State.

While Jeff Sims will start the Sun Bowl against Duke on December 31, there is potential for the talented passer to see action.

Nielsen

Nielsen has been recruited by Arizona State for nearly two full years - the interest is undeniable from Dillingham/Arroyo.

Arizona State fended off programs such as Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech to secure the junior quarterback's commitment - while there is much time until signing day in 2026, they should be in a strong position to retain the commitment.

Dillingham and Arroyo are playing chess as far as the quarterback position is concerned - confidence has to remain in the duo to carry their vision out.

