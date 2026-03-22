Marcus Arroyo Discusses New Season, ASU Quarterback Battle

TEMPE -- Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo is entering his third season with the program after turning down overtures from NFL teams in the offseason to return to Tempe.

The 46-year old former head coach has continued to build his reputation as one of the brightest offensive minds in the college ranks, and spoke to the media following Saturday's practice in what was another insightful talk.

To watch the full availability, view below.

Arroyo Faces New Challenges in Year Three

A major overhaul at many positions has been an area of concern among many fans as the offseason goes on, as the vast majority of groups will see new starting players representing them.

The battle that will garner the most conversation is quarterback, as Cutter Boley and Mikey Keene are duking it out to replace the departed Sam Leavitt, although other groups are in the same ballpark of vitality.

Cutter Boley (#8 QB) during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The running back room will be sans Raleek Brown - who transferred to Texas - but now roster as many as six viable bodies that could see playing time during the regular season. This certainly isn't a bad problem to have, but it will take time to figure out the overall hierarchy.

Ditto for receiver, where Omarion Miller, Reed Harris and Raiden Vines-Bright have all excelled over the first two days of practice as incoming transfers. Redshirt freshman Uriah Neloms has been absolutely incredible and might be carving out the opportunity to be a two-deep player this season, although this battle will take time to decide as well.

Omarion Miller (#4 WR) catches a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coexisting With Dillingham is Positive

Dillingham took a much more hands-on approach with the offense ahead of the 2025 season concluding Sun Bowl game, and this appears to be something that will continue into the new year.

This is likely going to evolve into something that ends up being mutually beneficial, as Arroyo and Dillingham's combined genius/track record will be surrounded by as much offensive talent from top-to-bottom as the duo has had in the time they have coached together. The extent of Dillingham's involvement is still unknown, but it doesn't really matter at the surface - this will be a great development for an offense that is looking to continue to gel in the months ahead.

Metayer Chamon, TE, (7) walks with offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo during ASU fall camp practice on Aug. 2, 2024, at Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe. | Cheryl Evans/Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State's season is set to begin on September 5, when the Sun Devils welcome Morgan State to Mountain America Stadium in a tune-up.