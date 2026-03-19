Arizona State Spring Practice Primer: Offense
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TEMPE -- Arizona State football is officially set to usher in spring football on Thursday - with sights set on the highly anticipated 2026 season that is set to begin on September 5.
The offensive side of the ball will likely once again grab the lion's share of headlines, especially due to the ever-changing construction of the unit. Arizona State on SI will give a brief update on where each group stands heading into the first practice below.
Before taking a dip into each position, head coach Kenny Dillingham gave some brief updates surrounding the offensive side of the ball - including some shuffling around of the staff, namely Trenton Bourguet moving from running backs to wide receivers. Dillingham also confirmed that he is taking a more active role in offensive preparations in 2026.
"I think at this stage, I have a little more time. I've always been really involved or decently involved in both sides of the ball."
Quarterback
Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley is the presumed starter at the position, with Dillingham handing out pointed praise on Tuesday for his congitive testing and ability to be accurate in a challenging SEC under the structure of a vertical-based offense.
Graduate player Mikey Keene will be competing with Boley for the starting role, with Dillingham gifting particular praise for his accuracy, leadership, and extensive experience.
Jake Fette and Cameron Dyer are the two underclassmen to watch in this battle. Both will take a backseat to the top two competitors, but it wouldn't come as a surprise to see either receive opportunities to impress either.
Running Back
Dillingham hyped up the running back battle as one of the most even-keeled and up in the air of any position battle on the roster - also stating that more two-back sets are in play to be utilized this season.
Kyson Brown is presumed to be the front-runner to take over as the starting back once again in 2026, with health being a major point of emphasis for the returning junior that lost the majority of last season due to a nagging ankle ailment. Jason Brown Jr. and Demarius "Man Man" Robinson are intriguing returners that each enjoyed moments of brilliance last season. Brown Jr. in particular is seen as a breakout candidate as a former four-star recruit that had an elite Sun Bowl performance.
The room is rounded out with FCS transfers in Marquis Gillis and David Avit, who absolutely have opportunities to carve out roles, while incoming freshman Cardae Mack has been highly touted in recent months and is sure to at least have a chance to be an impact player in year one.
Wide Receiver
Wide receiver is the position that there is the most consensus around feeling confident in.
Incoming transfers Omarion Miller (Colorado) and Reed Harris (Boston College) provide complimentary skillsets, while both bring elite production at the previous spots to the table. Replacing Jordyn Tyson was an ultimate goal for Hines Ward, and they did a superb job of doing just that.
Jalen Moss is coming off of a 129 yard performance in the Sun Bowl and projects to be a quality slot in what hopes to be a season with better health fortune.
Derek Eusebio and Jaren Hamilton round out the most likely rotational receivers in Tempe this season. The former will miss at least a sizable chunk of spring, but has proved to be a timely playmaker, while the latter will likely be the primary kick returner in 2026 and has experienced some major moments as a receiver as well.
Tight End
Tight end is perhaps the group in which the most pieces are currently moving in terms of the position battle.
AJ Ia returns as a widely praised elite receiving talent, but has he taken the requisite steps in development to be the starting player this season? Khamari Anderson returns as a solid option after sitting behind Chamon Metayer and Cameron Harpole last season. Jason Mohns also managed to add respectable names via the transfer portal in Kristian Ingman and Anthony Miller. Incoming freshmen
Hayden Vercher and Landen Miree will be in the fold as well, although the former will not be around in spring.
Offensive Line
Offensive line is up-in-the-air as well, with zero players that began the season as a starting player returning for 2026. Jarmaine Mitchell is presumed to start at one of the two tackle spots, while Wade Helton and Makua Pule will likely be in the fold on the interior. Champ Westbrooks and Jalen Klemm are two more names to watch, while several intriguing incoming transfers are in picture as well - including former Oklahoma tackle Luke Baklenko.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.