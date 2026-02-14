Explaining Why Arizona State Retaining Marcus Arroyo is Program Victory

TEMPE -- Speculation that Arizona State would have to find a new offensive coordinator in the weeks to come is now non-existent.

Marcus Arroyo interviewed to become quarterbacks coach of the New York Giants in recent weeks, with the Giants ultimately hiring former Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan to fill the role.

Now, there is no doubt that Arroyo will return for the 2026 season - and Arizona State fans will likely be better off due to this development.

Arroyo is a Key Recruiter

The soon-to-be third year offensive coordinator has been pointed to as a key reason behind several transfer portal players pledging to play for Arizona State over the last two years.

Beyond this, incoming freshman QB Jake Fette and RB Cardae Mack were heavily courted by Arroyo, as well as numerous players in future graduating classes.

The loss of Arroyo would take away one of the program's best resources as far as drawing elite talents into Tempe goes.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo prior to game against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arroyo's Role in Curating Offense Difficult to Replicate

While there's not much clarity on where playcalling duties will lie during the 2026 season, Arroyo holds a large amount of influence regardless.

The 46 year old has been in sync with all of the position coaches (Jason Mohns, Hines Ward, Saga Tuitele, Shaun Aguano), which has resulted in marked growth from talents at every spot. Arroyo is also the quarterbacks coach and will have a large sphere of influence when it comes to coaching a room that will usher in several new players in the months to come.

Arroyo also has a hand in curating the style of the offense, as the unit shifted to more of a "pro-spread" arrangement last season. The group has potential to shift philosophies yet again with a different personnel structure, and Arroyo is key in figuring all of that out.

Hiring Replacement Would be Challenging at This Time

The one saving grace of a departure from the coaching staff in February is that there is no longer a spring transfer portal window, which would result in the entirety of the roster staying intact.

The obvious downside is that the departure would be taking place so late in the process that finding a replacement would be a strenuous process, and promoting a coach such as Mohns or Ward to the role would likely require finding a replacement at their respective positions. It would have made for a messy offseason process - Arroyo staying in Tempe is an optimal outcome for head coach Kenny Dillingham and company.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .