Naming Standouts From Thursday's Arizona State Practice

TEMPE -- Day four of the 15 planned spring practice sessions in front of media for the Arizona State football program is now complete.

The Sun Devils went through with their second day in pads on Thursday, with head coach Kenny Dillingham seemingly more pleased with the overall effort from the team compared to what was put forward on Tuesday.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI names three standouts from Thursday's practice - whether individual players or a position group - below.

Mikey Keene

Sophomore quarterback Cutter Boley continues to put together "wow" moments during practice, while freshman Jake Fette made some nice throws in offense-defense drills.

The most impressive player at the position on Thursday was Keene, however.

Mikey Keene (#12 QB) throws a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Michigan transfer thoroughly impressed on a wider scale in the fourth practice - appearing incredibly poised, accurate, and self-assured. Keene also had the single best individual throw of the day, which proved to be a touchdown connection to Omarion Miller on a beautifully placed ball roughly 50 yards downfield.

Arizona State RB Room

It's difficult to select one singular running back that stood out above the rest on Thursday.

Kyson Brown thoroughly impressed as a receiver in this practice - clearly returning into form with an urgency that was refreshing to see. This is very likely the best practice that David Avit has had during spring - the Villanova transfer left little doubt that his physicality will make an impact in the season to come in one way or another.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cameron Skattebo (left) greets running back Kyson Brown against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Marquis Gillis , Demarius "Man Man" Robinson, and Jason Brown Jr. round out what might prove to be the deepest running back room that Shaun Aguano has had in the post - all three players mentioned here had moments of note as well on Thursday.

The healthy competition and pointed standouts at running back will truly test the "iron sharpens iron" hypothesis moving forward.

Ashton Stamps

The LSU transfer continues to make an effort to stamp himself as part of the one-deep on the depth chart heading into the season opener.

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) misses an interception intended for Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Devin Gandy (1) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

A bizarre 2025 season with the Tigers eventually led the Louisiana native to Tempe, and he has been nothing but impressive within the context of Arizona State's passing game operations under Bryan Carrington. The cornerback continues to be reliably physical, disruptive, and fundamentally sound, with the ultimate goal being that the productive talent takes over as the replacement for the departed Javan Robinson.