Explaining Why Arizona State QB Cutter Boley is Being Underrated

TEMPE -- Arizona State's quarterback room has been reloaded by head coach Kenny Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo following months of drama that followed the Sam Leavitt saga.

The Sun Devils brought in highly touted freshman Jake Fette, retained redshirt freshman Cameron Dyer, and reeled in experienced Arizona native Mikey Keene via the transfer portal. Ultimately, incoming Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley has been the major focus for media and fans alike - for good reason.

Boley's talent is palpable, he has experience in what many believe is the best league in all of college football (SEC), and he has seemingly fit into the culture that Dillingham has cultivated over time. Still, some are tepid as far as Boley's future in Tempe is concerned - Arizona State on SI examines how valid the perception/questions are below.

Why Boley is Being Underrated

Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports has Boley as the 12th-best player at the position in the Big 12 heading into spring practices for all of the member programs.

"Boley has quietly been pretty darn good in his limited appearances at Kentucky. As a redshirt freshman, he threw for 258 yards in an overtime loss to Texas, and followed it up with 330 yards and five touchdowns against Tennessee. The fact that Kenny Dillingham identified him as the future at Arizona State is a wonderful endorsement."

While Jeyarajah had positive things to say about Boley, he ultimately ranked the latter below Colorado freshman Julian Lewis, UCF's Alonza Barnett III, Kansas State's Avery Johnson, and incoming Baylor standout DJ Lagway.

The perception that surrounds Boley - a wildly talented passer that struggles with reading the field and being consistent with ball placement - is a valid one, but some of the players listed above the gunslinger are truly puzzling.

Lewis is a former five-star recruit, but only has four games played under his belt - Boley should have the edge off of experience alone. The assertion that Johnson had a rough season in 2025 was acknowledged as well - it should be assumed that Boley will experience more success in the Big 12 after flashing a lot of great things a season ago, while the former struggled in the same league.

Perhaps the most confounding is Lagway's placement as a top six quarterback in the conference. Boley was more productive and had more high data points at Kentucky compared to Lagway - who was gifted more surrounding talent at Florida. This seemingly stems down to Lagway being the former top quarterback recruit in the class of 2024 over anything else. Ultimately, Boley's arm talent, surrounding infrastructure, and coaching support (including OC Marcus Arroyo) are areas to point to in belief that the Kentucky native will finish the year as one of the best in the conference.

