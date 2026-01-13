Recent Arizona State Running Back Addition Discusses Joining Program

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have put in extensive work into the transfer portal in anticipation for the 2026 season - especially in a very real scenario in which the 2025 team was senior-laden.

There are few coaches that are likely to be as esctatic as running backs coach Shaun Aguano, who porjects to have an incredibly experienced and explosive room despite the loss of 2025 starter Raleek Brown to Texas.

One of those adds - former Delaware State star Marquis Gillis - joined the "Speak of the Devils" podcast and host Brad Denny on Monday to discuss topics surrounding his decision to play his senior season in Tempe.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running backs coach Shaun Aguano against the Brigham Young Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gillis Breaks Down Attraction to Arizona State

Gillis was very pointed when asked about what drew him into the program, just days after the senior stated that there were no NIL demands or anything related to accomodations during the recruiting process.

"Arizona State's always been my dream school, you know, coming out of high school came out during, like, covid era, they were always on my dream board. You know, one of the top schools always wanted to attend, just based off the scenery around Arizona State and the culture, you know, much more than the NIL stuff.

People always talk about Pat Tillman, all these running backs that came out of Arizona state. So it was much more the culture thing... coming to Arizona State and the weather, I'm from the east coast, so getting away from that cold weather, you know, it was great. I was ready to hop on a plane."

The culture that head coach Kenny Dillingham has built up is a frequent mention when players decide to commit to play for ASU - even for current players that opt to stay over entering the portal themselves. The weather is another frequent point of attraction, particularly for those from the northeast and midwest.

Perhaps the most profound tipping point is the coaching that the prospective player receives - Aguano is the prime example of a coach building up a defined track record of NFL prospects, as Eno Benjamin, Rachaad White, X. Valladay, and Cam Skattebo have all carved out pro careers over the last seven seasons.

Gillis will presumably compete for a significant role in the months ahead with projected 2026 starter Rachaad White, Sun Bowl standout Jason Brown Jr., sophomore Demarius Robinson, and junior Villanova transfer David Avit.

